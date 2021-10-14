Indonesia Retail Market to grow at a CAGR of 4% | CT Corp. and PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk emerge as Some Key Contributors to growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia retail market is set to grow by USD 37.32 billion at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio.
The Indonesia retail market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growth in e-commerce is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Indonesian retail market during the forecast period.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Food & beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Apparel & footwear, Home improvement & household products, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Indonesia retail market covers the following areas:
Companies Mentioned
CT Corp.
PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk
PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
PT Lion Super Indo
PT Multipolar Tbk
PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk
PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama
PT. Indomarco Prismatama
PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
Indonesia Retail Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 37.32 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.45
Regional analysis
Indonesia
Performing market contribution
Food and Beverages at 70%
Key consumer countries
Indonesia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
