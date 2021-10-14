U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.00
    +13.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,350.00
    +93.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,818.00
    +53.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.30
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +0.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    +0.3330 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,892.71
    +1,779.31 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,374.29
    +39.89 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,508.11
    +367.83 (+1.31%)
     

Indonesia Retail Market to grow at a CAGR of 4% | CT Corp. and PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk emerge as Some Key Contributors to growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia retail market is set to grow by USD 37.32 billion at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Indonesia Retail Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Indonesia Retail Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover industry potential based on evidence-based highlights in Technavio Reports. Request a Free Sample Now!

The Indonesia retail market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growth in e-commerce is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Indonesian retail market during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Food & beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Apparel & footwear, Home improvement & household products, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Indonesia retail market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • CT Corp.

  • PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

  • PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

  • PT Lion Super Indo

  • PT Multipolar Tbk

  • PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk

  • PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk

  • PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama

  • PT. Indomarco Prismatama

  • PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

Related Reports:
Digital Retail Marketing Market -The digital retail marketing market has the potential to grow by USD 524.18 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.01%. Download a free sample report now!

Automotive E-retail Market - The automotive E-retail market value is projected to grow by 21647.32 thousand units at a CAGR of 17.49% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Indonesia Retail Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 37.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.45

Regional analysis

Indonesia

Performing market contribution

Food and Beverages at 70%

Key consumer countries

Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-retail-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4--ct-corp-and-pt-erajaya-swasembada-tbk-emerge-as-some-key-contributors-to-growth--17000--technavio-reports-301399662.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Oil rises on bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. fuel stocks

    Oil prices climbed on Thursday, reversing previous losses, as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks prompted buying. Prices were also buoyed by expectations that soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches will drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand. Brent crude futures gained 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.70 a barrel at 0330 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said.

  • Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

    Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • How Alibaba Makes Money: core e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment

    Alibaba generates most of its revenue from its core e-commerce business, while its cloud computing business continues to post strong growth.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • When will soaring oil prices put a pinch on the stock market? Here’s what history says

    The U.S. stock market should be feeling a pinch from soaring oil prices, according to history. So far, that hasn't been the case, note analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, in a chart.

  • The Coal Price Rally Isn’t Ending Any Time Soon, Whitehaven Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal prices are likely to remain high after soaring to new records on strengthening power demand and challenges in key supplier nations, according to a major Australian producer.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresHigh-quality thermal coal at Newcas

  • United Airlines’ Vaccine Mandate Program Is Limited by Court

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge barred United Airlines Holdings Inc. from placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave, as part of its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program for employees. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

    One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the benefit of earning income in a timely manner through monthly, quarterly, or annual payouts by the companies in which investors own stock. Including dividend-paying stocks has proven highly successful for well-known investors such as Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has raked in $4.6 billion in dividends from five stocks alone so far in 2021.

  • [video]Can Abbott Labs Get Its Act Together?

    Abbott Laboratories is scheduled to report its third-quarter numbers on Oct. 20, so let's check and see if this fundamental news could shake ABT out of the technical doldrums. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of ABT, below, we can see that the shares have declined the past five weeks or so. A close back above the line will be a positive development.

  • Bitcoin Mining After the China Ban: US Dominance Is Set to Continue

    China has “missed the ball” as geopolitical certainties and access to cheap power and infrastructure enable the U.S. to take more bitcoin mining market share.

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell 0.3% on Wednesday after trading little changed for m

  • China Raises Coal and Gas Imports to Counter Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crunch pulled in more coal and gas imports in September, as buyers scrambled to ensure adequate supplies to counter a deepening power shortage ahead of peak winter demand. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresCoal purchases rose 17% on