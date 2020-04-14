Indonesia Surprises by Holding Key Rate, Cuts Reserve Ratio

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank surprised most economists by leaving its key interest rate unchanged Tuesday, while lowering banks’ reserve requirements amid a severe growth slowdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Bank Indonesia paused after two consecutive rate cuts this year, leaving its seven-day reverse repurchase rate unchanged at 4.5%. That was in line with the forecasts of nine of 28 economists in a Bloomberg survey; 18 had predicted a 25 basis-point cut, and one saw a 50-point reduction.

At the same time, the bank cut the rupiah reserve requirement ratio by 200 basis points for commercial banks and 50 basis points for shariah-compliant lenders.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is facing a spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths, prompting authorities to restrict the movement of people and goods. The government has taken unprecedented emergency fiscal measures, including scrapping budget-deficit limits and allocating 405 trillion rupiah ($25.8 billion) to fight the pandemic.

The central bank on Tuesday lowered its growth forecast for this year to 2.3% from a previous range of 4.2%-4.6%. The government also projects the economy to grow 2.3% this year, but has said it could even contract by as much as 0.4% under a worst-case scenario.

Tuesday’s rate pause underscores possible worries about currency weakness. Ahead of the decision, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo had said guarding the rupiah was a priority and a reason to proceed cautiously with any further easing.

The currency has fallen more than 11% against the dollar since the start of the year -- making it the worst performer in Asia -- before gaining back some ground in recent days.

Bank Indonesia has been intensifying its market intervention, acting to stabilize the currency and buy bonds, and has secured a $60 billion credit line from the New York Federal Reserve.

The central bank has lowered its benchmark rate by 150 basis points since last year to support an economy that was slowing even before the virus outbreak. The RRR cut announced Tuesday will free up about 102 trillion rupiah in funds, the central bank said.

