U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,090.25
    -9.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,699.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,438.00
    -44.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,941.50
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.18
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    -10.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.24 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +1.94 (+10.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1950
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6360
    +0.6860 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,748.83
    -850.01 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.19
    -18.20 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.09
    -94.35 (-0.34%)
     

Indonesia Tech Giant Brings Forward Profit Goal After Job Cuts

Olivia Poh and Yoolim Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s GoTo Group brought forward its profitability targets by a year, as Southeast Asia’s regional tech giants race to reverse losses and win over investors after a slump in stock prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

GoTo said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to turn positive in the fourth quarter of 2023, about a year ahead of its previous target. In November, its chief executive officer said on an earnings call that GoTo expected to reach that around late 2024 at the earliest.

The ride-hailing and e-commerce company and money-losing peers Grab Holdings Ltd. and Sea Ltd. are trying to convince investors of their long-term prospects just as the tech industry is grappling with geopolitical tensions and a potential global recession. Jakarta-based GoTo, which for years enjoyed unparalleled growth, has cut 12% of its workforce to reach profitability, joining a wave of layoffs rocking Silicon Valley giants and startups.

CEO Andre Soelistyo on Thursday outlined a plan to bring GoTo closer to achieving positive operating cash flow. The company won’t carry out further mass layoffs, he said, but didn’t rule out normal attrition as it reviews its cost structure.

The company will make changes to ride-hailing and e-commerce commissions, ensure its incentive spending is more targeted and develop higher margin services including new lending products. Last week, the company sidelined several key executives and switched up its board in its biggest management shakeup to date.

“We are going to accelerate our path to profitability,” Soelistyo said in an interview. He said GoTo now has an internal motto which translates as “every line item matters,” to emphasize its focus on containing costs.

GoTo said fourth-quarter gross transaction value rose 18% from a year earlier, while gross revenue was toward the upper end of its forecast. The company is scheduled to report full earnings for the period in the coming weeks.

Shares of GoTo have fallen more than 60% since its market debut in April.

Like tech companies worldwide, GoTo faces increasing pressure to cut costs as it grapples with a potential global recession. Consumers are pulling back on spending as rising interest rates and prices weigh on their finances.

Formed via a merger of ride-hailing provider Gojek and e-commerce firm Tokopedia, GoTo raised $1.1 billion in one of last year’s largest initial public offerings. Early backers such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp. were held to an eight-month lockup to support the stock price following the IPO.

Then the market soured. Southeast Asian food delivery spending grew at the slowest pace in at least four years in 2022, highlighting the challenges faced by GoTo and its rivals. Its plan to facilitate controlled stake sales by pre-IPO backers — aimed at avoiding a bigger selloff at once — fizzled.

--With assistance from Fathiya Dahrul.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fintech Firm Raises Funds in Sign of Life for Pakistan VC Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistani fintech startup AdalFi raised a $7.5 million funding round in a sign of life for the South Asian country’s venture-capital market that dried up along with a global decline in tech stocks.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 S

  • Luxury-Goods Frenzy Propels France’s CAC 40 Near a Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- The boom in luxury stocks has propelled France’s CAC 40 benchmark near a record close for the first time in more than a year.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers Returned in Swap, Zelenskiy SaysOptimism over prospects of an ec

  • Apollo, HPS Pile Into Record $5.5 Billion Private Credit Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. and HPS Investment Partners are among lenders that have offered to help provide a $5.5 billion loan supporting the buyout of health-care technology firm Cotiviti Inc., in what would be the largest buyout financing ever arranged by private credit firms, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as F

  • Snapchat Is Adding More Users, Topping 750 Million a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc.’s social-media app is adding users at a faster clip, reaching more than 750 million per month, Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers Returned in Swap, Zelenskiy SaysThat’s 25%

  • Twilio Soars By Most in Nearly Three Years on Profit Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc. jumped by the most in almost three years after projecting a profit this quarter and setting the stage for $1 billion worth of stock buybacks.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers Returned in Swap, Zelenskiy SaysEarn

  • BlackRock’s Hedge Fund Star Seeks $1 Billion After 12% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. star money manager Alister Hibbert is raising $1 billion for his hedge fund following the worst ever annual loss for his equity-focused strategy.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesStocks Sink as Fed Officials Talk of Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapEx-JPMorgan Executive’s Jeffrey Epstein Emails Revealed in L

  • China Renaissance shares tumble after firm fails to contact chairman Bao Fan

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Shares of boutique investment bank China Renaissance Holdings Ltd slumped 25% on Friday after the firm said it had been been unable to contact its Chairman and Chief Executive Bao Fan. "The board is not aware of any information that indicates that Mr. Bao's unavailability is or might be related to the business and or operations of the Group which is continuing normally," the Hong Kong listed company said in a filing on Thursday. China Renaissance shares slid 15% at the open and then sold off further in early trade.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • Dow Jones Dives Amid Inflation Data Surprise; Elon Musk Offers This Defense Amid Big Tesla Recall

    The Dow Jones fell amid new inflation data. Tesla stock dived even as Elon Musk lashed out over a recall. Microsoft stock lagged.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Tesla, Eli Lilly & Bank of America

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

  • Stocks moving after hours: DraftKings, Applied Materials, Redfin

    DraftKings, Applied Materials, and Redfin were among the stock making movers in after hours trading on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

  • Bitcoin maximalist Mike Novogratz, who once predicted it hitting $500K in 2024, would now be ‘the happiest guy’ if it ends the year at $30K

    Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000, but not in the next five years, the Galaxy Digital CEO said Wednesday.

  • A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

    The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 25.57%

    The consensus price target hints at a 25.6% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • Stocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity indexes closed firmly in the red Thursday after two Federal Reserve officials said they were considering 50 basis-point interest rate hikes to battle persistently high inflation. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers

  • The Stock Market Is Playing a ‘Game of Chicken’ With Bonds. It Won’t End Well.

    Wall Street is making some assumptions that will derail the S&P 500's rally if they turn out to be wrong.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • How Bed Bath & Beyond Avoided Bankruptcy

    As banks pushed for repayment, a hedge fund saw a troubled company that had one thing going for it: the passionate interest of individual investors.