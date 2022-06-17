Indonesia Telecoms Industry Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Indosat, XL Axiata, Smartfren, Link Net, MNC Vision and BizNet

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesian telecommunications industry is set to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 5G mobile subscribers are forecast to represent 43.5% of all subscriptions by 2027 in Indonesia. 4G will represent about 50.6% of all connections while 2G and 3G will represent about 2% if not shut down earlier.

Indosat and Telkomsel launched 5G in 2021 and take-up will ramp to an estimated 9m by the end of 2022, while the publisher forecasts just under 183m 5G subscribers by 2027 for the Indonesian market.

The Indonesian telecommunications market is a thriving mobile market with four large network operators, an incumbent fixed-line provider with near-monopoly and the overall market underpinned by strong economic fundamentals. Indonesia is among the fastest developing telecommunications market in the world, driven by growth in both mobile and fixed broadband subscriptions.

Mobile subscriptions are forecast will continue to grow strongly in the 2020-25 period after a slow down in 2018. Fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase their household penetration. Expanded coverage, greater affordability, service improvements, increased data usage and smartphone penetration are the main drivers of growth in the telecoms sector. The country continues to expand its fibre-optic network and 4G coverage, backed by strong investment in capital expenditure. Investment in the telecoms sector grew at a fast pace and momentum was maintained as expected in the 2020-25 period.

The overall telecoms market is forecast to grow strongly through to 2027 after a decline in 2018 due to the SIM registration regulation with overall market growth resuming through to 2027.

The report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Indonesian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

The Indonesia Telecommunications Industry Report, 2022-2027 includes an overview of the Indonesian market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights, and key trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Statistics

1.1 Indonesia's Population

1.2 Indonesia's Economy

1.3 Indonesia's GDP



2 COVID-19 Impact



3 Overall Telecommunications Market 2015-2027

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue 2015-2021

3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast 2020-2027

3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure 2015-2027

3.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend 2015-2021

3.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

3.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

3.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast 2020-2027



4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 Telkom Indonesia Profile

4.1.1 Telkom Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.2 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Profile

4.3 XL Axiata

4.4 Smartfren Profile

4.5 Link Net

4.6 Other Players Profile

4.6.1 MNC Vision

4.6.2 BizNet



5 Mobile market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast 2015-2027

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast 2015-2027

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.3.1 5G Development and Launches

5.3.2 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

5.3.3 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

5.5.2 OpenSignal

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)



6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical 2015-2021

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast 2020-2027



7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Palapa Ring Completed

7.1.2 FTTH - 30m premises to go

7.1.3 Submarine Cables



8 Indonesia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Indonesia Telecom Towers Market Analysis 2021

8.2 Indonesia Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 Indonesia Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

8.3.1 Indonesia Telecom Towers and Rooftops Revenue Penetration Forecast 2020-2027

8.3.2 Regulatory Considerations

8.4 Mitratel Profile

8.5 Tower bersama Profile

8.6 Protelindo Profile

8.7 Centratama Menara Profile

8.8 IBS Towers Profile

8.9 Bali Tower Telecom Profile

8.10 Tower Density Benchmark



9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G



10 Telco Transaction Database



Companies Mentioned

BizNet

Centratama

DigitalBridge

EdgePoint

FiberStar

Gihon

GoJek

IBS Towers

Indosat

Kabel MNC Play

Link Net

Mitratel

MyRepublic

Protelindo

Smartfren

Telkom

Telkomsel

Tokopedia

Tower Bersama

Tri Indonesia

XL Axiata

