Indonesia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Indonesia launches 5G on a highly restricted basis due to lack of suitable spectrum

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05373018/?utm_source=GNW


The general increase in telecom revenue over the last decade (at a CAGR of 6.7%) has occurred in spite of – or perhaps because of – the country’s highly competitive market with a range of large and small operators vying for a slice of the emerging opportunity in the world’s fourth-largest cellular market.

Yet despite the overall positive results for the sector, the country’s five major players have been struggling to produce growth in their own businesses. Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Informatics (MoCI) has been a key driver in the part-privatisation of the industry’s state-owned incumbents as well as the liberalisation of the market to allow new entrants as well as foreign ownership. But the declining state of the health of the major operators has generated calls from the government for consolidation within the industry, and 2021 saw a major announcement from Ooredoo and CK Hutchison regarding the merging of their respective Indonesian mobile operations. Assuming the merger receives the necessary regulatory approvals (highly likely, given the government’s stated desire for industry consolidation), then the new entity (to be called Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison) will create a much more viable contender for market leader Telkomsel, which currently enjoys around 50% market share.


Key Developments

  • Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo launch 5G services on a limited basis.

  • Ooredoo and CK Hutchison announce the planned merger of their respective Indonesian mobile operations, forming Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

  • XL Axiata announces that it is in negotiations with CVC to take a majority share (66%) of cable TV and broadband provider Linknet.

  • Telkom announces plans to partner with Thales Alenia Space to build a High Throughput Satellite telecommunications satellite in the C-band/Ku-Band.


Key companies mentioned in this report:


Telkom, Indosat Ooredoo, Bakrie Telecom, Telkomsel, XL Axiata, 3 Indonesia, Smartfren, STI, Internux (Bolt!), TelkomNet, LinkNet, MNC Kabel Mediacom, Biznet Networks, MyRepublic.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05373018/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


