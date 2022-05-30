Indonesia Two-wheeler Market Key Trends and Growth Opportunities: How Indonesia is Positioning Itself to Transition towards Electric Solutions

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Two-wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study focuses on the current and future growth opportunities for ICE 2Ws and E2Ws in Indonesia. ICE 2Ws and E2Ws are compared on the basis of maintenance, insurance, and fuel costs from 2017 to 2020; the forecast is for 2021 to 2026.

The study analyzes factors that are transforming the 2W space and how Indonesia is positioning itself to transition toward electric solutions; the research service also takes a deep dive in terms of PESTLE factors, SWOT analysis, and the country's top market drivers.

The study also projects the overall growth of both ICE and electric powertrains and offers insights into each 2W segment type and identifies leading participants, in terms of pricing and market share. The research also includes analyses of costs, fuel types, popular business models, and the various opportunities for EV products and solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indonesian Two-wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. 2W Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Roadmap of the Indonesian 2W Market, 2022-2026

VIO Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Overall Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook

Market Snapshot

Key Market Trends, Indonesia

Evolving E2W Ecosystem in Indonesia

Comparative Cost Analysis

Opportunities by Fuel Type

Opportunity by 2W Mobility Solution, 2021

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity for E2W Products, Solutions, and Services

Opportunity Analysis

3. ICE 2W Opportunity Analysis

ICE Two-Wheeler Unit Shipment Historical Performance

ICE Two-wheeler Unit Shipment Forecast

ICE Unit Sales by Displacement and Two-wheeler Type

Top OEMs in 2021

Snapshot of Top ICE Models

4. E2W Opportunity Analysis

E2W Unit Shipment Historical Performance

E2W Unit Shipment Forecast

Snapshot of Top Electric Models

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Government Support for E2Ws Adoption

Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Business Models for E2Ws

Growth Opportunity 3 - Entry of More Local E2W Start-ups



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k032v3

