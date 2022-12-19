Indonesia Web3 Landscape and Crypto Outlook 2022 are officially released by the Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia and Indonesia Crypto Network

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia Web3 Landscape and Crypto Outlook 2022 are officially released today by the Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia (A-B-I) and Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN). The blockchain and crypto assets ecosystem are growing significantly from year to year. That is proven by the impressive number of blockchain-based companies and projects that have sprung up in Indonesia. The latest data from the Ministry of Communication and Informatics shows 569 companies or startups registered in the Standard Classification of Industrial Business Fields (KBLI) 62014 system with the category of "Blockchain Technology Development Activities." Total Indonesian crypto asset investors have reached 16.42 million according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (CoFTRA) as of October 2022, which is much larger than the total investors in the capital market, which only reached 9.98 million investors.

Indonesia Web3 Landscape

Indonesia Web3 Landscape 2022 is mapped into 12 categories in the blockchain ecosystem, including:

Government and Institution

Exchanges

Consulting/Development

Infrastructure

Blockchain media & information

Apps/Dapps

Community & Ecosystem

Active Protocols

Token

Funds

NFT & Metaverse Platform

Web3 Gaming

This landscape was created to provide a comprehensive picture of Indonesia's blockchain and crypto assets ecosystem, said Asih Karnengsih, MM, Chairwoman of A-B-I. Asih also said, "this landscape can help new players to connect with the right industry actors." Simultaneously A-B-I also released Indonesia Crypto Outlook 2022 to show the growth of the crypto asset industry in Indonesia, which consists of information about total transactions and the number of investor growth to the complete list of crypto assets traded in Indonesia.

At the end of 2022, the development of the A-B-I ecosystem is also growing positively, where the total number of members has increased by 40% compared to the previous year, with the current number reaching 47 members consisting of 29 blockchain project companies and 18 registered exchanges. As well as becoming partners with the government in policy-making, with several well-known universities in Indonesia to produce quality talents, and global industry players to establish international cooperation. "A-B-I and its entire ecosystem are committed to actively contributing to encouraging blockchain technology implementation and innovation in Indonesia," said Asih.

