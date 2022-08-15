U.S. markets closed

Indonesian Careers App KUPU Closes $5 Million Strategic Investment from Smartfren to Expand Operations

2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalligent Solutions Pte. Ltd (DSPL), the incubator of the popular KUPU careers app, closed a $5 million investment round from PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (IDX: FREN), in the form of share subscription agreement amounting to 10% of DSPL's equity shares.

KUPU: an AI-based mobile recruitment platform connecting job providers and seekers.
KUPU: an AI-based mobile recruitment platform connecting job providers and seekers.

KUPU is the AI-driven careers app featuring skill-based profiling to help both employers and job seekers to seamlessly match to their best interest. With the new financing in place, KUPU will be expanding its product R&D, as well as marketing and operational capabilities.

Smartfren's investment and partnership with DSPL will enable KUPU to grow and scale-up its operations to target the rising needs of Indonesia's future workforce. "We are privileged and excited to receive this strategic investment from Smartfren, and both teams are working closely to rollout series of online-to-offline strategies in coming months to extend the value chain within our fast growing, and digital-savvy user communities." KUPU's CEO, Cui Peng said.

Smartfren offers a full product portfolio such as core telco services, information and communications technology (ICT) and new technologies (IoT), including digital apps. Smartfren is also the trusted partner of leading global IT firms such as Cisco, HP Enterprise, Fortinet, Huawei, Zoom, and Poly, working hand in hand to serve and enable digital transformation in Indonesia.

As reported by Smartfren in an IDX release, manpower demand and job search will continuously be required and a job search platform is a promising business.  KUPU is expected to be one of the solutions in solving employment problems, especially post-the-COVID-19 pandemic.

Building on the investment and partnership with Smartfren, KUPU, which now has over one million installs, is set for further growth in the months and years ahead.

For more information, visit https://www.kupu.id/.

About KUPU

Founded in 2021, KUPU is a mobile recruitment platform connecting job providers and seekers. The platform provides upskilling courses to increase employment visibility and to ensure each user is provided with equal opportunities to showcase their strengths. KUPU is expanding its following throughout Indonesia and is looking to collaborate with initiatives from public and private sectors to further strengthen the employment industry.

SOURCE PT. Dalligent Solusi Indonesia

