U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,097.00
    -23.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,744.00
    -168.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,510.50
    -94.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.20
    -11.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.32
    +0.82 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2502
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6540
    +0.7530 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,378.16
    -1,502.14 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.60
    -42.96 (-6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,037.52
    +121.63 (+0.44%)
     

Indonesian crypto trading app Pintu scores $113M Series B

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Last year saw a huge funding boom for Southeast Asian consumer investment apps and if Pintu’s funding announcement today is anything to go by, that looks set to continue. The cryptocurrency-focused app has raised a $113 million Series B from Intudo Ventures, Lightspeed, Northstart Group and Pantera Capital.

Launched in April 2022, Pintu bills itself as “Indonesia’s leading homegrown crypto assets platform.” This is the third round of funding the startup has landed in little over a year. The first was a $6 million Series A announced in May 2021, and the second was $35 million in Series A+ funding just two months later. At the time, Pintu chief operating officer Andrew Adjiputro told TechCrunch that it raised an A+ instead of moving onto a Series B because its focus on product development and execution remained the same.

Now 10 months later, Pintu chief marketing officer Timothius Martin tells TechCrunch that it has added more tokens, making more a total of 66 available, with more added each month. The app also added additional payment channel integrations; Pintu Staking, which lets users stake their Pintu Token; and Pintu Earn, a product that enables them to earn an up to a 15% annual percentage yield (APY) on selected crypto assets which are paid hourly with no lock-up period. Users can top-up or withdraw their Earn wallet at any time.

According to data from the Indonesian Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappepti), the number of crypto investors in Indonesia doubled over the past year to more than 12 million traders, compared to 7 million domestic public equity investors. But since crypto asset ownership still only has a 4% penetration rate among the population, Pintu’s team notes that it has plenty of room to grow. Pintu is registered and licensed by Bappepti.

The app is geared toward first-time cryptocurrency investors, primarily Gen Z and millennials with features like Pintu Academy, an educational program. It lets them invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. It currently says over four million people have installed the app, up from 500,000 in May 2021. The app also has communities with a total of 790,000 members across Telegram, Discord, Instagram and TikTok.

The company will use its latest funding, which brings its total raised to about $156 million, to add more tokens and supported blockchains and new products. It plans to expand its Pintu Academy program to, as it they put it, “help traders understand both the opportunities and risks of crypto investing and promote healthier and sustainable trading practices.” It will also perform additional hiring, having already doubled its team to 200 in 2021.

The pandemic spurred interest in retail investment last year, and as the pandemic subsides, Martin said “we see that the market is more mature now compared to last year. Users are starting to make investment decisions based on the use-cases of the crypto assets. For example, gaming is a big thing in Indonesia with over 100 million gamers in the country. This spurs significant growth in gaming and metaverse-related crypto assets, as many believe that these projects are contributing to the future of gaming.”

In a prepared statement, Lightspeed partner Hemant Mohapatra said, “We are excited to continue our journey with Pintu and to welcome our new partner Northstar Group. Since our investment in August last year, Pintu has scaled 5x to become the country’s leading retail focused crypto brokerage, and hired one of the strongest teams we’ve seen in this market. The crypto wave is entering mainstream adoption globally and Pintu is building a generational company in this category.”

To boost early-stage growth, adopt a jobs-to-be-done approach to marketing

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Names New Deputy PM as Succession Plan Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was named deputy prime minister in a minor cabinet reshuffle Monday, advancing a succession plan that would see him eventually take over from Lee Hsien Loong as the country’s next leader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts W

  • Franchise Group enters exclusive talks over Kohl's sale

    Franchise Group, owner and operator of retail stores such as The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, said the companies have entered into a three-week-long exclusive discussion. "The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation," Kohl's said. Kohl's said the deal is subject to board approval and provided no assurance that an agreement would be finalised.

  • Singapore Eyes More Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBoo

  • Peloton Names Amazon Executive to CFO Post in Latest Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. named Amazon.com Inc. executive Liz Coddington as its chief financial officer, marking the latest shake-up at the fitness company as it pursues a turnaround. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According

  • Dollar extends 20-year high vs yen amid inflation jitters; Aussie slips before RBA

    The dollar continued its overnight rally into Asian trading hours on Tuesday, hitting fresh two-decade highs versus the yen, as worries about persistent inflation pushed up U.S. bond yields. It crept up, too, versus the Australian dollar, with the market split on whether the country's central bank will hike Australia's key interest rate later in the day by a quarter point or opt for something bigger. The dollar pushed as high as 132.305 yen on Tuesday - a level not seen since April 2002 - buoyed by the 10-year Treasury yield's rise to 3.05% for the first time in nearly four weeks.

  • Wall Street ticks higher as recession watch remains murky

    U.S. stocks ticked higher Monday as Wall Street keeps wrestling with whether the economy will successfully avoid a recession amid rising interest rates and high inflation.

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • Oil prices edge higher on relaxed China COVID curbs, tight supplies

    Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on expected demand recovery in China as it relaxed tough COVID curbs and doubts a higher output target by OPEC+ producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $119.70 barrel at 0050 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.2%, at $118.75 a barrel.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets Wra

  • Oil Tanker Stocks To Watch As Shipping Rates Soar

    A combination of robust demand, rising geopolitical risk and santions have led to a surge in crude tankers prices

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.