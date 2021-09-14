U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.25
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,935.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,451.00
    +14.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.60
    +6.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.68
    +0.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.43 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0640
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,273.40
    -183.89 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.67
    +16.79 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,624.47
    +177.10 (+0.58%)
     

Indonesian Employers Show Empathy During Pandemic

·3 min read

46 Indonesian Companies Named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-six Indonesian companies have been named the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' by HR Asia - a publication of Business Media International, the region's most authoritative publication for senior human resource professionals.

HR-Asia-Logo (PRNewsfoto/Business Media International)
HR-Asia-Logo (PRNewsfoto/Business Media International)

This year, 15,820 employees from 250 companies in Indonesia responded to the Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey, HR Asia's proprietary employee engagement survey. The in-depth survey provides companies with a unique 360 degree insight of their employees' morale, their needs and expectations as well as their engagement levels.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 Awards ceremony was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, gathering over 5,000 HR practitioners across Asia. This is the sixth edition to be held in Indonesia, with winners having demonstrated outstanding, world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence.

"At HR Asia, we take pride in our role to recognize the best companies to work for in Asia and applaud their tremendous effort in prioritizing employee engagement and workplace excellence. With Indonesia gradually recovering from the pandemic, the focus on employee engagement continues to be of the utmost importance for business survival. Business leaders must continue to show empathy and care for their employees, as we go through this unprecedented pandemic," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, publisher of HR Asia.

The Awards and survey cover twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest survey in the region for employee engagement.

Ten Indonesian businesses have also received the WeCare certification this year, exceeding last year's eight, demonstrating that Indonesian businesses are showing empathy and care for their employees in these challenging times.

To view the complete list of Indonesia's 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021', please click here: https://hrasiamedia.com/hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia/indonesian-employers-show-empathy-during-pandemic/

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited, a regional leader in enabling growth companies through data-driven brands. Our properties include media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV and CXP Asia, business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards, exhibitions, and growth analytics SaaS.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia's largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000, HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Roman Lee
Phone Number: (60) 3 7880 3511
Email: roman@businessmedia.asia

SOURCE Business Media International

Recommended Stories

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Five-Year Plan and Continued Strategic Clearwater Consolidation

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate five-year plan along with the continued consolidation of assets in the Clearwater. The five-year plan highlights the significant free funds flow(1) the Company's assets generate and the flexibility to direct funds to achieving long-term debt targets, return of capital to shareholders, and incremental growth of the business both organically and through M&A opportunities. Tamarack continues to take a disci

  • Investors Score Big On Five Companies Making $1 Billion A Day

    Warren Buffett may have panic sold some stocks — but he's still on top of the S&P 500 in at least one way: Sheer profitability.

  • Ford hires new chief digital information officer as it seeks to expand into software and services

    Ford Motor has hired Mike Amend as its chief digital and information officer as the automaker seeks to expand into software, subscriptions and in-vehicle connectivity. Amend, who was president of Lowe’s Online for three years, will focus on Ford’s “use of data, software and technology” — all areas central to Ford’s new Ford+ strategy, the OEM said. The hire is just the latest sign that Ford is serious about beefing up its digital offerings for customers, as the company seeks to pivot toward high-tech segments.

  • Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

    Many larger firms welcome the directive, while smaller businesses with about 100 employees worry about its effect on labor shortages.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel

    Cryptocurrency executives should work with regulators instead of being their adversary for the sector to grow to its potential, members of a digital currency panel at Wall Street's SALT conference said on Monday. Kevin O'Leary, who recently invested in a crypto aggregating platform WonderFi, called for leaders of the companies to adopt an accommodating tone, saying the current lack of compliance in the field is keeping investors at bay. O'Leary, who invests in entrepreneurs on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank," was speaking at the SALT event, one of the premier hedge fund industry conferences taking place in New York.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Employees Are Still Skipping Lunch Despite Working From Home, New Tork Survey Finds

    September 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ - COVID-19 has drastically changed the workplace: 68% of people who had been working in an office or other in-person environment pre-pandemic are now working full-tim...

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs