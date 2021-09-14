Indonesian Employers Show Empathy During Pandemic

46 Indonesian Companies Named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-six Indonesian companies have been named the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' by HR Asia - a publication of Business Media International, the region's most authoritative publication for senior human resource professionals.

This year, 15,820 employees from 250 companies in Indonesia responded to the Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey, HR Asia's proprietary employee engagement survey. The in-depth survey provides companies with a unique 360 degree insight of their employees' morale, their needs and expectations as well as their engagement levels.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 Awards ceremony was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, gathering over 5,000 HR practitioners across Asia. This is the sixth edition to be held in Indonesia, with winners having demonstrated outstanding, world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence.

"At HR Asia, we take pride in our role to recognize the best companies to work for in Asia and applaud their tremendous effort in prioritizing employee engagement and workplace excellence. With Indonesia gradually recovering from the pandemic, the focus on employee engagement continues to be of the utmost importance for business survival. Business leaders must continue to show empathy and care for their employees, as we go through this unprecedented pandemic," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, publisher of HR Asia.

The Awards and survey cover twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest survey in the region for employee engagement.

Ten Indonesian businesses have also received the WeCare certification this year, exceeding last year's eight, demonstrating that Indonesian businesses are showing empathy and care for their employees in these challenging times.

To view the complete list of Indonesia's 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021', please click here: https://hrasiamedia.com/hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia/indonesian-employers-show-empathy-during-pandemic/

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited, a regional leader in enabling growth companies through data-driven brands. Our properties include media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV and CXP Asia, business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards, exhibitions, and growth analytics SaaS.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia's largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000, HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence.

