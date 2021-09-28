U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.50
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,831.00
    +88.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,179.75
    -15.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.90
    +8.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.60
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1704
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2110
    +0.2330 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,455.70
    -1,743.77 (-3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.21
    -49.31 (-4.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,180.82
    -59.24 (-0.20%)
     

Indonesian ID and data verification startup Verihubs gets $2.8M led by Insignia Venture Partners

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

For many financial institutions in Southeast Asia, verifying new customers takes a week or two, said the founders of Verihubs. The startup cuts that time down to as little as five seconds, using AI-based identity authentication technology and APIs that let companies continue verifying returning customers through SMS, WhatsApp or flash calls.

Verihubs announced it has raised $2.8 million in seed funding for its goal of becoming "the one-stop for verification in Southeast Asia." The round led by Insignia Venture Partners, with participation from CCV (Central Capital Ventura, the investment arm of Bank Central Asia, the largest privately-owned bank in Indonesia), and Armand Ventures. The round also include angel investors from notable Southeast Asian startups like Shipper co-founder Budi Handoko; Payfazz co-founders Jefriyanto and Ricky Winata; Gotrade co-founder Rohit Mulani; Bukuwarung founder Chinmay Chauhan; and Modalku ex-chief product officer Pramodh Rai.

The startup recently finished taking part in Y Combinator’s summer 2021 batch and says it is the first YC-backed AI startup from Indonesia.

Based in Jakarta, Verihubs was founded in 2019 by Rick Firnando, who has more than 9 years of experience in the B2B industry, and Williem Williem, an AI researcher who holds a PhD in computer vision from South Korea’s Inha University. The company currently has 46 customers, including major banks and fintechs, and the founders say it is on track to hit 100 customers soon. While most of its current clients are in the financial space, Verihubs technology can also be used for e-commerce, rental marketplaces and hospitality (one of its clients is a hotel that uses Verihubs for its check-in process).

Before adopting Verihubs, many of its clients were still verifying customers manually, said Firnando. Verihubs serves as an end-to-end verification solution, “because integrating with multiple vendors is painful for developers to do,” he added. That is why it enables clients to perform KYC (know your customer), offers phone number verification using WhatsApp or SMS and also verifies customers’ financial data.

When end users log onto an app that uses Verihubs for the first time, they are prompted to take a selfie and then upload a photo of a government-issued photo ID. Then Verihubs AI-based technology compares the two photos to see if they match, and also cross-references the ID with telecom credit scores and Indonesian government databases, including criminal records.

Verihubs serves two kinds of end users—those who have traditional bank accounts and “unbanked” people. The startup’s new investment from Central Capital Ventura will help it develop its services for users with bank accounts, since it will be able to partner with BCA to access their customers’ data. For unbanked users, Firnando said Verihubs is working closely with Payfazz, which lets customers deposit money with local agents to use for online payments, and BukuWarung, a bookkeeping app for SMEs, to access transaction data.

The startup’s product pipeline also includes building its own credit scores, based on data like transactions and account balances. Verihubs is currently focused on Indonesia, with plans to expand into other Southeast Asia markets eventually.

“For the ID verification system, we found that there is already a product-market fit in Indonesia, but we would like to expand into new products,” Firnando said. “We consolidate financial data from multiple sources, not only for banks, but also unbanked populations. And we’re also exploring expanding into new markets, like the Philippines and Vietnam.”

Payfazz gets $53 million to give more Indonesians access to financial services

BukuWarung, a fintech for Indonesian MSMEs, scores $60M Series A led by Valar and Goodwater

 

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Pelosi Makes Key Infrastructure Decision; Tesla, AMD Are In Buy Areas

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will no longer tie the infrastructure bill to a huge spending plan. Tesla, AMD are actionable.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links. Local tech blog 36Kr reported on Tuesday that users of Alibaba's food delivery app Ele.me, luxury goods app Kaola and e-book app Shuqi can now purchase goods via WeChat Pay, one of China's most popular online payment options. Alibaba's used-goods marketplace app Xianyu and supermarket app Freshippo have also applied for WeChat Pay integration, the tech blog said.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul