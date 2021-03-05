U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,887.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,457.75
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,142.70
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.45
    +0.62 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,692.50
    -8.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1963
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    +1.90 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0900
    +0.1140 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,265.04
    -1,879.68 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.96
    -43.25 (-4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,764.21
    -165.90 (-0.57%)
     

Indonesian logistics startup SiCepat raises $170 million Series B

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

SiCepat, an end-to-end logistics startup in Indonesia, announced today it has raised a $170 million Series B funding round. Founded in 2014 to provide last-mile deliveries for small merchants, the company has since expanded to serve large e-commerce platforms, too. Its services now also cover warehousing and fulfillment, middle-mile logistics and online distribution.

Investors in SiCepat's Series B include Falcon House Partners; Kejora Capital; DEG (the German Development Finance Institution); Telkom Indonesia’s investment arm MDI Ventures; Indies Capital; Temasek Holdings subsidiary Pavilion Capital; Tri Hill; and Daiwa Securities. The company’s last funding announcement was a $50 million Series A in April 2019.

In a press statement, The Kim Hai, founder and chief executive officer of SiCepat's parent company Onstar Express, said the funding will be used to "further fortify SiCepat's position as the leading end-to-end logistics service provider in the Indonesian market and potentially to explore expansion to other markets in Southeast Asia." SiCepat claims to be profitable already and that it was able to fulfill more than 1.4 million packages per day in 2020.

The logistics industry in Indonesia is highly fragmented, which means higher costs for businesses. At the same time, demand for deliveries is increasing thanks to the growth of e-commerce, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SiCepat is one of several Indonesian startups that have raised funding recently to make the supply chain and logistics infrastructure more efficient. For example, earlier this week, supply chain SaaS provider Advotics announced a $2.75 million round. Other notable startups in the space include Kargo, founded by a former Uber Asia executive, and Waresix.

Indonesian supply chain startup Advotics raises $2.75M led by East Ventures

SiCepat focuses in particular on e-commerce and social commerce, or people who sell goods through their social media networks. In statement, Kejora Capital managing partner Sebastian Togelang, said the Indonesian e-commerce market is expected to grow at five-year compounded annual growth rate of 21%, reaching $82 billion by 2025.

"We believe SiCepat is ideally positioned to serve customers from e-commerce giants to uprising social commerce players which contribute an estimated 25% to the total digital commerce economy," he added.

Waresix acquires Trukita to connect more of Indonesia’s fragmented logistics chain

Former Uber exec raises $31M for his Jakarta-based logistics startup Kargo, announces relief fund to battle coronavirus

