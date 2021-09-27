U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Indonesian Micromobility Market Revenue to Cross $19,888.5 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian micromobility market value will increase to $19,888.5 million by 2030 from $1.1 million in 2020, at a 116.1% CAGR during 2021–2030. The major reasons behind the market growth are:

P and S Intelligence

  • Cost-Effectiveness of Services: Compared to mass transit and conventional shared mobility, micromobility is cost-effective, especially for short distances. Services are typically available for $0.21 (IDR 3,000.0) for a half-hour e-bike ride and $2.8 (IDR 40,000.0) for a half-hour e-scooter ride.

  • Urban Road Congestion: The rising urban road congestion is also driving the Indonesian micromobility market as the concept exclusively involves two-wheelers, most of them electrically driven. Such vehicles allow commuters to wade through the dense traffic, as they take lesser space on the road. Because of the same reason, they help in solving parking woes.

The Indonesian micromobility market has received a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic, as during the lockdowns, mass transit services were not available at their full strength. Moreover, the fear of contracting the infection inside the crowded buses and metro trains has impelled people to opt for shared two-wheelers instead that they can drive themselves.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/indonesia-micromobility-market/report-sample

The fastest growth in the Indonesian micromobility market, under the vehicle type segment, will be seen in the e-mopeds category in the coming years. E-mopeds are environment-friendly, and the rides are cost-effective, which is driving their popularity among commuters. Additionally, the country already has a vibrant moped culture, which will further fuel their usage for short trips.

In the past, the first- and last-mile bifurcation dominated the Indonesian micromobility market, based on model. People in the country are increasingly using these services to travel between the office/home and subway stations, bus stops, and other nearby sites and vice versa.

Browse detailed report on Indonesia Micromobility Market Size and Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

The larger share within the sharing system segment of the Indonesian micromobility market will be held by the dockless bifurcation in the years to come. Dockless systems are cost-effective for market players as they do not need dedicated docking stations, which is also why they offer more convenience to service users.

The most-prominent service providers in the Indonesian micromobility market include Skutis Corporation Pte Ltd., PT Migo Anugerah Sinergi, PT. Surya Teknologi Perkasa, Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH, Viar Motor Indonesia, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd., PT. Juara Bike, Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Gogoro Inc., and Vmoto Limited.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesian-micromobility-market-revenue-to-cross-19-888-5-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301385398.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

