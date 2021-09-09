U.S. markets open in 9 hours 11 minutes

Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Highlighting the Indonesia's Tribe's Ancient Traditions, Toraja International Festival 2021 Aims to Push Economic Growth in Toraja

·3 min read

  • The festival's virtual programs are set to launch on YouTube on September 12.

  • Since 2015, the annual festival has seen a 300% increase in domestic and international tourism in the area.

MAKASSAR, Indonesia, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy: The 9th annual Toraja International Festival (TIF), set to celebrate the ancient Torajan traditions, held in the village of Rante Buntu Pempon, Rantepao, on September 4, 2021. TIF's festival program will be aired online on YouTube channel: LOKASWARA PROJECT on September 12, 2021 at 8PM UTC+7.

Ma&#39;dandan traditional dance was performed by Toraja women at TIF 2021.
Ma'dandan traditional dance was performed by Toraja women at TIF 2021.
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)

On spotlights were singing and dancing group, the menfolk Ma'nimbong and womenfolk Ma'dandan. During the event, they presented an age-old performance that have been performed for thousands of years and believed to be a prototype of the modern-world music.

Another highlight included ancient theatrical form Pepe Pepe Baine which showcased the indigenous tribe's mesmerizing mysticisms. Highlighting the Toraja tribal community who lives in untouched villages, the event becomes the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy's strategy to succeed the tourism and creative economy in all lines.

"Strategic steps must be taken to elevate the tourism and creative economy sector in order to succeed the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, we apply the new trend for the events focusing on the elements: Localize, Personalize, Customize, and Smaller in Size," said Sandiaga Uno, the Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy during the opening remarks. He also pointed out that every event should provide economic impact and tourism benefits to local communities.

Torajan's intricate culture, most notably their elaborated funeral processions, effigy-filled burial cliffs, and ornate tribal architecture have fascinated onlookers for decades. The hybrid TIF 2021 event aims to offer visitors a rare glimpse into the splendor and mysticism of ancient Toraja, while boosting the city's economic growth.

TIF has recorded a significant boost in tourism economy in South Sulawesi. In 2015, for instance, TIF saw an increase of 300% in domestic and international tourism in north Toraja.

This year's TIF - held amidst COVID-19 pandemic - returned with plenty of safety measures in place while announcing a virtual program for the public.

"With TIF's virtual program, the festival can now reach more audience online and allow more people to enjoy the ancient traditions in Tana Toraja," said Sandiaga. "Despite the challenges faced, we hope that TIF will continue to be a major component in promoting the rise of the tourism and creative economy in the area," he concluded.

As part of Kharisma Event Nusantara, TIF 2021 will be held with the strict implementation of CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment Sustainability) protocol.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy innovates various breakthroughs to continually grow the creative industry in Indonesia.

'Kharisma Event Nusantara 2021' is one of the government's efforts to encourage the rise of the creative economy in Indonesia. This program is expected to help positively move the national economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direction for event participants on the implementation of the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) protocol.

SOURCE Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

