U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,875.41
    -26.41 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,404.95
    -130.56 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,417.26
    -171.57 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.76
    -24.56 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.62
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.56
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2079
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3942
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7700
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,976.14
    -871.96 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.34
    -21.31 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,621.35
    +32.82 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Indonesian payments infra startup Xendit raises $64.6M in Accel-led Series B

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation is happening all over the world. And Southeast Asia is no exception.

Indonesia’s Xendit, a startup focused on building digital payments infrastructure for the region, has just raised $64.6 million in a Series B led by Silicon Valley heavyweight Accel. The funding brings the total amount raised by the Jakarta-based company to $88 million since its 2015.

Notably, Y Combinator also participated in the financing. In fact, Xendit is the first Indonesian company to go through Y Combinator’s accelerator program. It also was ranked No. 64 on Y Combinator’s top 100 companies (by valuation and top exits) list in January 2021.

Xendit works with businesses of all sizes, processing more than 65 million transactions with $6.5 billion in payment value annually. Its website promises businesses that "with a single integration," they can accept payments in Indonesia and the Philippines. The company describes itself as building out financial services and digital payments infrastructure "in which the next generation of Southeast Asian SaaS companies can be built on top of," or put more simply, it aspires to be the Stripe of Southeast Asia.

Xendit has been growing exponentially since its launch -- with its CAGR (compound annual growth rate) increasing annually by 700%, according to COO and co-founder Tessa Wijaya. In 2020, the company saw its customer count increase by 540%. Customers include Traveloka, TransferWise, Wish and Grab, among others. Xendit declined to reveal hard revenue figures.

It also declined to reveal its current valuation but we do know that as of October 2019, it was valued at at least $150 million – a pre-requisite for appearing on this Y Combinator list, on which it ranked No. 53.

The idea for Xendit was formed when CEO Moses Lo met his co-founders while studying at University of California, Berkeley. Shortly after, they went through Y Combinator, and launched Xendit in 2015.

One of the company's main benefactors was Twitch co-founder Justin Kan. According to Lo, "he happened to have some family in Indonesia, and it was also about the time when Asia was becoming more interesting for YC."

Xendit was originally launched as a P2P payments platform before evolving into its current model.

Today, the startup aims to help businesses of all sizes seamlessly process online payments, run marketplaces, distribute payroll manage finances and detect fraud via machine learning. It aims for fast and easy integrations so that businesses can more easily accept payments digitally.

The market opportunity is there. One of the world’s most populous countries that is home to more than 270 million people -- an estimated 175 million of which are internet users -- Indonesia’s digital economy is expected to reach $300 billion by 2025.

Add to that a complex region that is home to 17,000 different islands and a number of regulatory and technological challenges.

“Trying to build the businesses of tomorrow on yesterday's infrastructure is holding Southeast Asia’s businesses back,” Lo said.

The global shift toward more digital transactions over the past year led to increased demand for Xendit’s infrastructure and services, according to Wijaya. To meet that demand, the company doubled its employee headcount to over 350 currently.

The pandemic also led to Xendit branching out. Prior to 2020, many of the company's customers were large travel companies. So the first few months of the year, the startup’s business was hit hard. But increased demand paved the way for Xendit to expand into new sectors, such as retail, gaming and other digital products.

Looking ahead, the startup plans to use its new capital to scale its digital payments infrastructure “quickly” with the goal of providing millions of small and medium-sized businesses across Southeast Asia with "an on-ramp to the digital economy." It is also eyeing other markets. Xendit recently expanded into the Philippines and also is considering other countries in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, according to Wijaya.

Xendit is also similar in scope to San Francisco-based Finix, which aims to make every software company a payments company. Xendit acknowledges the similarities, but notes it is also “looking to tackle broader challenges related to accessibility, security and reliability that are unique to Southeast Asia,” with a deep understanding of the region’s unique geographical and cultural nuances.

To Accel partner Ryan Sweeney, Xendit has “quietly” built a modern digital payments infrastructure that's transformed how Southeast Asian businesses transact.

"Their team's combination of deep local expertise and global ambitions means they're uniquely positioned to do what no other company could do in the region,” he said. "The vision of Xendit is a bold one: they are building the digital payments infrastructure for Southeast Asia, and fits squarely into Accel's global fintech thesis."

Other fintechs that Accel has backed include Braintree/Venmo, WorldRemit,GoFundMe and Monzo, and more recently Galileo, TradeRepublic, Lydia, Public.com and Flink.

Fintech startup Finix closes on $3M in Black and Latinx investor-led SPV

Recommended Stories

  • Mount Sinabung Spews Smoke and Ash Over Sumatra

    Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung sent a plume of ash over 11,000 feet above sea level on March 2, Magma Indonesia, the country’s volcanic monitoring agency, said.In a notice for aviation, the agency warned that the ash cloud was “around 11,072 FT (3,460 M) above sea level.”Local residents were “advised to wear masks when leaving the house to reduce the health effects of volcanic ash.”This footage, filmed in the town of Kabanjahe, southeast of the volcano, shows ash and smoke rising into the sky. Credit: Agung Setiawan Ginting via Storyful

  • Indonesia volcano belches huge ash column

    An Indonesian volcano erupted on Tuesday morning spewing a spectacular column of ash thousands of metres (feet) into the sky.

  • IMF Urges Tunisian Consensus Before Reform Program

    (Bloomberg) -- Tunisia should explain the country’s fragile economic situation to its people and ensure they support any planned reforms before discussing a new program with the International Monetary Fund, a fund official said.A key priority for the government will be to devise a mechanism to deal with mounting debts on the part of state-owned entities - dues which account for about 40% of the gross domestic product, the fund’s mission chief to the North African nation, Chris Geiregat, said Tuesday in a press briefing.“Before we adopt a new program with the IMF, it will be important for authorities to start explaining to the population the severity and fragility of the situation,” he said, stressing that the government must include all “stakeholders” in the discussions. The longer it takes authorities to reach “social consensus” on the reforms, the more difficult the situation will become, Geiregat said.IMF Urges Tunisia to Lower Wage Bill, Limit Energy SubsidiesTo break with the “tepid performance of the past,” Tunisia will need deep structural reforms, but this time authorities must ensure these are “strongly implemented” and not just adopted, he said.“We have made it clear that if we see a clear reform program” that benefited from a national dialogue, “then we will support you,” Geiregat said.Geiregat also said:Tunisia central bank needs to be vigilant about stability of banking sector, because impact of coronavirus hasn’t fully surfaced in banking sectorCentral bank needs to also devise plan for post-Covid recovery for the sector(Corrects to show IMF is not asking Tunisia to enact reforms before a program approved; clarifies quote in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Flipboard expands its local coverage to more than 1,000 cities and towns

    News aggregator Flipboard's local coverage is making what product lead Brian Gottesman described as a "quantum leap," expanding from 60 topics (a.k.a. While Flipboard has allowed users to follow stories focused on major cities like New York for years, it launched a broader initiative around local news at the beginning of last year. This comes as local newspapers continue to struggle and shut down, creating what are known as news deserts.

  • Attend TechCrunch's free virtual Miami meetup on March 11

    Silicon Valley is novel, but not unique. Throughout the United States and abroad, there are communities of technology entrepreneurs leveraging local assets to build great companies. TechCrunch has long told these stories, and throughout the first half of 2021, our editorial staff is dedicated to shining a spotlight on exciting startups and notable investors in key cities and regions.

  • Mount Etna Rains Ash on Sicilian Town

    Ash rained down on the Sicilian town of Zafferana Etnea on Sunday, February 28, as Mount Etna’s southeast crater erupted.This footage, shot by Salvatore Palermo, shows the ash falling as he drives through the streets.Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported an eruption early on Sunday morning. In addition to ash and smoke, the institute said the eruption saw sustained lava fountains from the volcano. Credit: Salvatore Palermo via Storyful

  • Timelapse shows multiple eruptions of Indonesia's volcano

    No casualties were reported, but an official had earlier urged people to stay at least 3 km from the crater, Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said.Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country. Sinabung had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010.

  • A Fully Intact Roman Chariot Survived Pompeii’s Destruction

    An ornate and fully intact ceremonial chariot has been unearthed at a villa just outside of the infamous city of Pompeii. The post A Fully Intact Roman Chariot Survived Pompeii’s Destruction appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Teachers’ union head branded ‘hypocrite’ for taking daughter to private pre-school despite insisting it’s unsafe

    Matt Meyer says there are differences between running a small private school and a public school district

  • They are not ‘following the science’: California parent suing state over school closures

    Scott Davidson reacts to viral video of teachers union President dropping his daughter off at in-person learning.

  • Ex-BOE Chief Mervyn King Warns of Excessive Complacency on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks need to be prepared to act on inflation moving in either direction, according to former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, who warned against excessive confidence that price growth will remain low.The recent rise in bond yields indicates that markets are aware of the risks, King said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday. Asked if the BOE should step up bond purchases in response, he said he sees no need for significant further stimulus at present.While most economists see sluggish growth as the main challenge to policy makers after the pandemic, last week’s bond-market turmoil pushed the debate over inflation and interest rates to the fore. King’s comments chime with BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who said he sees a “tangible risk” of inflation accelerating more than expected and requiring more assertive action.“This is a time to keep all your options open, not to pre-commit to any path,” said King. “This was a warning sign that markets at least feel that the picture for future inflation is not entirely in one direction.”He said that central banks need to avoiding building expectations that low interest rates will last for a long time. The BOE has repeatedly said it needs to see significant evidence of the economic recovery taking hold before starting to withdraw monetary support.U.K. consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated to 0.7% in January, in what economists say is the first step toward a temporary increase that could bring the rate close to the BOE 2% target later this year.Input cost inflation for U.K. factories accelerated to its highest rate in over four years in February amid supply chain disruption and raw material shortages, separate data from IHS Markit published Monday showed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Has Best Day Since June; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as confidence returned to markets, with investors shaking off concern about the impacts of higher Treasury yields.In a broad-based rally, the S&P 500 notched its biggest advance in almost nine months, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3% while the Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed. GameStop Corp. added to last week’s surge of over 150%, with retail investors promoting the stock on social-media platforms such as Reddit and StockTwits. After the close of regular trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. soared as its revenue forecast topped Wall Street’s estimates.Read: Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance SheetsLonger-dated Treasuries resumed their selloff even as intermediate maturities found support, with traders priming themselves for how Federal Reserve officials slated to speak this week might respond to the recent tumult. Investors piled back into risk assets as stocks rebounded following a rout that was triggered by concern that massive stimulus as well as progress in battling the coronavirus have left some areas of the economy at risk of possibly overheating. The S&P 500 extended a rally from its March 2020 lows to about 75%.“Equity investors are still looking at the rise in rates mostly as ‘a good thing’ and not yet as a threat, notwithstanding some shaking of the tree in high multiple stocks and other parts of the market last week,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “The benefits of the vaccines versus the challenge of higher rates will be the theme this year.”Read: Investors Poured Record $86 Billion Into Equity ETFs in FebruaryBitcoin rallied after a volatile weekend session, riding a broad resurgence in risk assets and a bullish report from Citigroup Inc. The bank’s strategists laid out a case for the digital asset to play a bigger role in the global financial system, saying the cryptocurrency could become “the currency of choice for international trade” in the years ahead.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index surged 2.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2046.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 106.78 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.43%.Germany’s 10-year yield sank seven basis points to -0.33%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.759%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.8% to $60.40 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.42 an ounce.Silver dropped 0.6% to $26.51 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq, Easterly, MorganFranklin, V&E, Mizuho to Host “SPAC to the Future” on March 4 Featuring SwitchBack, Haymaker, InterPrivate

    2020 became known as the “Year of the SPAC “as the structure gained institutional support while shattering IPO and M&A records. But with success comes fresh challenges. For those considering launching new SPACs, it may become harder to entice IPO investors who have a myriad of choices and the cost of insurance can be difficult […]

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Powell’s Main Concern Remains Jobs Creation

    U.S. Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points so far this year, eroding gold’s status as an inflation hedge.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBA Shows It Won’t Tolerate Rapidly Rising Yields

    The RBA is taking the lead in acting as a breakwater for rising yields, a role typically played by the Bank of Japan.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Suze Orman says there's a retirement crisis — here's what you can do about it

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • Rainmaker Moelis Seeks $1.2 Billion From Three New SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Moelis, one of Wall Street’s most prolific dealmakers, is seeking to raise a combined $1.2 billion from three new blank-check firms.Atlas Crest Investment Corp. III, the biggest of the special purpose acquisition companies, plans to raise $600 million in an initial public offering, according to a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is offering 60 million units at $10 apiece, with each unit representing one Class A share and a quarter of a redeemable warrant.Atlas Crest Investment Corp. IV is seeking to raise $400 million, while Atlas Crest Investment Corp. V lodged registration documents for a $200 million offering, according to separate filings. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is sole book-running manager for the three IPOs.The SPACs are sponsored by boutique investment bank Moelis & Co. Founder Moelis will be chairman of the three blank-check firms. Michael Spellacy, a veteran investor and consultant who previously held senior positions at Accenture Plc and Bridgewater Associates, will serve as chief executive officer. They are all seeking listings on the New York Stock Exchange.Moelis joins a slew of other serial dealmakers seeking to repeatedly tap the market to raise funds for dealmaking. The first SPAC in Moelis’s Atlas Crest series reached a deal last month to combine with flying-taxi startup Archer. The second SPAC raised $300 million, more than its initial target, and began trading Feb. 4. It hasn’t yet announced a merger target.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against Australian Dollar

    AUD/USD settled below 0.7760 and is testing the support at 0.7735.

  • Citi’s Head of Hong Kong Investment Banking Leaves Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Christopher Laskowski, head of Hong Kong corporate and investment banking at Citigroup Inc., is leaving after 23 years at the U.S. bank, according to people familiar with the matter.Laskowski, who also heads Citigroup’s Asia global asset managers with a focus on private equity and sovereign wealth funds, recently resigned, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. A Hong Kong-based spokesman for the bank declined to comment.He joined Citigroup in New York in 1997 and held various positions at the bank, including chief operating officer for Asia Pacific corporate and investment bank. Laskowski also spent a decade covering financial institutional clients and companies in the private equity industry, according to his Linked profile.Citigroup ranked 7th in arranging stock sales last year in Asia-Pacific, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm’s bonus pool in the region rose 3%, on average, lagging behind double-digit increases at Wall Street rivals such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., people familiar said in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.