Tycoon Tanoto Offers to Buy Tissue Maker Vinda for Up to $3.3 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian tycoon Sukanto Tanoto has announced plans to buy Vinda International Holdings Ltd. shares including those from the largest shareholders of the Hong Kong-listed tissue maker.

A unit of the family’s firm RGE Pte offered to buy Vinda shares it doesn’t already own for HK$23.50 each, representing a 13.5% premium to the last closing price, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Swedish personal care product maker Essity AB and Vinda’s founder Li Chaowang have agreed to sell their shares to the family. The two biggest shareholders own a combined 72.62% stake in Vinda.

Vinda shares rose more than 9% in Hong Kong after news of the deal. The family could pay a maximum HK$26 billion ($3.3 billion) should all shareholders accept the offer.

“This is a very attractive offer for Essity and for our shareholders,” the company said in a statement. “We maintain a presence in Asia and in Vinda through continued licensing of Essity’s brands, with sustainability requirements for sourcing, production and collaboration in innovation and marketing.”

The Vinda deal builds on Tanoto’s existing pulp and paper presence, which spans factories in China to a plantation in Indonesia.

That business has come under scrutiny due to environmental concerns. A report earlier this year from organizations including Greenpeace alleged RGE relied on deforestation in its supply chain, despite a commitment to eliminate the practice. In response, RGE said it denied the report and all business groups operate in accordance with its sustainability framework, including an explicit ‘no deforestation’ policy.

RGE also has operations in palm oil and energy. Tanoto has been working on a potential offer for a controlling stake in Vinda, Bloomberg News reported in October. The daughter of Tanoto has built a 7% interest in the Hong Kong-listed firm.

Closely held RGE operates in Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, with more than 60,000 employees.

Essity said in April its holding in Vinda is under strategic review. Vinda has a market value of about $3.2 billion in Hong Kong and sells tissues under brands including Tempo and Tork. It also makes products for feminine care, baby care and incontinence.

The deal is subject to approval by regulatory authorities and is expected to be completed mid-2024.

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang.

