U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,355.50
    -39.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,608.00
    -279.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,736.00
    -113.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.30
    -38.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.17
    -2.29 (-3.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1695
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.24
    +6.33 (+35.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6630
    -0.0970 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,734.73
    -637.87 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.94
    -5.74 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.09
    -160.23 (-2.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Indonesia's GoTo set to wrap up $2 billion funding round, eyes IPO in 2022 -sources

Anshuman Daga and Fanny Potkin
·2 min read

By Anshuman Daga and Fanny Potkin

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech group GoTo is set to complete a pre-IPO funding exercise to raise up to $2 billion in the next few weeks, but regulatory delays threaten to push its listing plans to early next year, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The delay comes as the southeast Asian nation's Financial Services Authority (OJK) weighs new listing guidelines for tech firms to offer dual-class shares that confer different voting rights, said two of the sources.

All the sources sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokeperson for GoTo declined comment while there was no immediate comment from the regulator, OJK.

GoTo, formed through the merger of https://www.reuters.com/technology/indonesias-gojek-tokopedia-merge-countrys-biggest-deal-2021-05-17 ride-hailing-to-delivery-to-payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia in May, was targeting to list in Indonesia by year-end, followed by a U.S. listing, with a potential valuation of about $40 billion.

However, delays to a proposed revamp of Indonesia's listing rules, now expected to be unveiled late in September, mean GoTo is only likely to launch its IPO early next year, followed by the U.S. listing.

One of the sources said the effort to raise funds of $1.5 billion to $2 billion ahead of the IPO exercise drew strong demand, and could be completed next month.

GoTo, backed by investors such as Alibaba Group Holding, Softbank Vision Fund and Singapore wealth fund GIC, is among the companies benefiting from greater use of digital platforms by consumers stuck at home by pandemic lockdowns.

The surge in investor interest helped e-commerce firm Bukalapak.com to raise $1.5 billion last month https://www.reuters.com/technology/bukalapak-raises-15-bln-indonesias-biggest-ipo-sources-2021-07-21 in Indonesia's biggest IPO.

But since its listing this month, shares of Bukalapak have shed about 30% from record highs, to close on Thursday at just 5% above the IPO price of 850 rupiah.

($1 = 14,400.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Dow ends around 380 points lower as Fed minutes show support for tapering before year-end

    Stocks ended lower Wednesday, falling after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting showed "most" officials backed tapering the central bank's monthly asset purchases before the end of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 380 points, or 1.1%, near 34,964, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 dropped around 48 points, or 1.1%, to close near 4,400. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 130 points, or 0.9%, to end near 14,526.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • World markets head lower as Federal Reserve taper fears realised

    Worries about US tapering soured the mood in markets.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Stocks tumbled into the close amid Fed hints it'll start tapering bond buys this year. Nvidia and Robinhood led earnings late.

  • Stocks to Commodities Sink on Fed Taper Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets tumbled across the board, as investors fled to the safety of U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, amid concern the Federal Reserve may start tapering stimulus this year even as the delta virus variant undermines global growth.U.S. stock-index futures plummeted, with contracts on the S&P 500 Index losing as much as 1.1%, and European stocks slid the most in a month. Commodities slumped, as iron ore tumbled more than 10% and oil headed for the longest slump since the early

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.