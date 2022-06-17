Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics with Siberkreasi and Spotify Presents a Series of Podcast Classes for Parenting and Children

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics with the National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi and Spotify, are collaborating with Paberik Soeara Rakjat to release a series of podcast classes for parenting and children. The online classes will be held between 18 June to 3 July 2022 and will feature various guests.

"We hope that these podcast classes can act as a guide for parents, educators, and content creators, for parenting and children-themed podcasts," said Rizki Ameliah, Coordinator of Digital Literacy of Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics.

Podcast as a Media to Educate

In recent years, podcasts have become one of the most popular audio media in Indonesia. Based on data collected by GlobalWebIndex (GWI), Indonesia has the second largest podcast listeners globally in Q3 2021, following Brazil. Podcast listeners in Indonesia reached 35.6% of the total internet users aged 16 to 64 years old.

Furthermore, a rough calculation based on the demographics of podcast users in Indonesia, concluded that there are more than 73 million internet users aged 16 to 64 years old who enjoy With the listening to podcasts in Indonesia.

"With most of the demographics consisting of young adults who are new parents or currently planning to start a family, podcasts have become the right medium to disseminate information. With the easy access of podcasts via mobile applications, we hope we can help them hone digital literacy skills," added Rizki Ameliah.

Podcast Classes for Parenting and Children

The series of podcast classes will be divided into six online sessions held on Saturday and Sunday from June 18 to July 3, 2022.

The first class will hold on June 18 with the "Introduction to Basic Podcasting" class which will be taught by Rane Hafied, Co-founder of Paberik Soeara Rakjat. This class will train participants of simple podcast writing and production techniques, as well as reviews on relevant podcast contents.

The second class on June 19 themed "Landscape and Trends in Parenting and Child Contents in Indonesia," will explore the latest issues and relevant themes in the world of parenting and children. The class will be taught by Herma Retno Prabayanti, Communication Science Teacher.

Followed by the third class on June 25 with Komunitas Keluarga Kita who will be teaching the class on "Identification of Themes and Content Planning and Execution". They are going to give insights on creating parenting and children-themed contents.

Participants will be invited to get to know the arts of storytelling through podcasts on the fourth class on June 26. Themed "Fairytales: From Verbal Presentations to Audio Podcasts", the class will be taught by Ariyo Zidni, Storyteller and Writer of Children Stories.

Budi Kristanda, Podcaster and Music Composer will give his insights on how to create educational contents for children through the class "Educating Children with Audio Contents". This fifth class will be held on July 2, 2022.

The last class on July 3 is bringing a discussion panel to discuss selected podcast assignments submitted by the participants. They will get a chance to gain feedback, as well as additional tips on how to maximize the use of audio for parenting and children-themed contents.

Registration can be done online through bit.ly/siniarparenting. For more information about other digital literacy activities, visit info.literasidigital.id and follow @Siberkreasi on social media.

About The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further the Indonesian people.

