U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.44
    +26.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,874.71
    +56.44 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,488.35
    +226.85 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.12
    +4.01 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.68
    +2.41 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.30
    +13.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4060
    +0.0290 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7570
    +0.2670 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,727.11
    -760.79 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.28
    -9.98 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Indonesia's Ministry of Health Discussed a Universal Vaccine Passport and Verifier for International Travelers

·2 min read

JAKARTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assuming the presidency in the upcoming G20 summit, Indonesia has begun the Health Working Group (HWG) meeting series that took place on 28-30 March 2022 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Indonesia&#39;s Ministry of Health Discussed Global Standard Health Protocols in the HWG Meetings
Indonesia's Ministry of Health Discussed Global Standard Health Protocols in the HWG Meetings

Indonesia's G20 presidency seeks to harmonize safe travel procedures worldwide, especially the recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates, in the wake of the devastating pandemic that ravaged countries across the globe. The HWG meeting was aimed to foster a dialogue in the health sector between participating countries and synchronize global health protocols.

The meeting was attended by 70 foreign delegates and 50 local delegates. Delegates who participated in person were Australia, Argentina, the United Kingdom, India, etc., and the World Health Organization (WHO). Those who attended virtually included Canada, France, etc., and international organizations such as the World Bank.

"We need to have synchronized health protocols globally for safer international travels and accelerate the social and economic recovery for good," said Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesia's Minister of Health.

Health protocol restrictions differ for every country with some stricter than others. For instance, the United States in the Americas region require travelers to provide vaccination passport and a swab test, while some Latin American countries still require a quarantine and others only need to show their vaccination passports.

With different health protocol requirements, the HWG meeting has unveiled the initiation to standardize the digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates through a universal verifier made according to the WHO standards. The system is web-based that can be used on all devices and does not need any change to the system or the QR codes used.

Each country is given the flexibility to apply necessary health protocols for their countries with clear and universal procedures thus strengthening the global health architecture and easing traveling across countries.

The synchronization of health protocols is needed to support the interconnectivity of health information. This process is expected to start from the G20 member countries and expand to other countries.

The second HWG meeting in Lombok in June, will discuss about global health fund in case of a future pandemic. The last of the HWG series in Bali in November, will discuss about the global medical research.

More information can be accessed at the Indonesia's Ministry of Health website https://www.kemkes.go.id/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesias-ministry-of-health-discussed-a-universal-vaccine-passport-and-verifier-for-international-travelers-301516893.html

SOURCE The Indonesian Ministry of Health

Recommended Stories

  • Worried About Moderna's Vaccine Revenue? Check Out These 2 Charts.

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus vaccine revenue has been more than great so far. Does this mean Moderna's vaccine revenue is set to drop off a cliff? New variants of concern have kept vaccine makers busy in recent times.

  • UK adds nine more COVID symptoms to official list as its struggles with record case load

    The official list of symptoms of COVID-19 has been expanded in the UK, where cases are currently running at the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

  • COVID-19: Here's what experts say to expect as BA.2 omicron subvariant spreads across Florida

    Expert mapping out what might happen with a BA.2 wave in Florida don't see it being severe.

  • COVID cases surge 46% in Monroe County; New York cases leap 17%

    What you need to know today.

  • Coronavirus tally: UK sees record number of COVID cases, adds nine new symptoms to official list

    The official list of symptoms of COVID-19 has been expanded in the UK, where cases are currently running at the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The National Health Service added nine new symptoms to the list of just three, including sore throat, fatigue and headache,

  • WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19

    Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside business hours. On Friday, the vaccine manufacturer said it was slowing production of Covaxin, as demand was dropping along with a fall in infections and wider immunisation coverage in the country.

  • Ashland County reports 15 new COVID cases; Ohio cases surge 67.1%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Ohio in the week ending Sunday, rising 67.1% as 3,668 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,195 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

  • Coronavirus cases are spiking elsewhere. Will L.A. County be hit hard or be spared?

    After declines in coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County has hit another plateau this week amid the spread of highly infectious BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

  • U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses and control food costs, though shots would be too late to stop the current outbreak that has wiped out 22 million chickens and turkeys in commercial flocks since February. Previously, the United States has eschewed vaccines, worried that importers will ban U.S. poultry shipments because they cannot distinguish infected birds from vaccinated ones.

  • Worried about latest COVID-19 variant at Masters Tournament? Here's what experts say

    Augusta and most of Georgia are seeing low levels of COVID as visitors arrive for the Masters Tournament. Hospitals have a handful of patients left.

  • Homrich Berg Buying Neighboring RIA to Make $13 Billion Firm

    The large, fee-only advice and planning firm based in Atlanta makes its biggest acquisition yet as it plans southeast expansion.

  • Tesla Deliveries Rose in Quarter Elon Musk Calls Exceptionally Difficult

    The electric-car maker delivered 310,000 vehicles globally in the first three months of the year, below Wall Street expectations.

  • What's the Difference Between a Tax Credit and a Tax Deduction?

    While both deductions and credits can save you a significant amount of money on your taxes, they work in significantly different ways.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • AMD to buy Pensando for $1.9 billion to build out its data center business

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading, after the semiconductor company announced a deal to buy privately held Pensando for about $1.9 billion. AMD aims the deal for the provider of computing, networking and security services, which is expected to close in the second quarter, to expand its data center offerings. "To build a leading-edge data center with the best performance, security, flexibility and lowest total cost of ownership requires a wide range of compute en

  • Can I Borrow From an IRA Without Penalty?

    A 60-day rollover rule applies to all types of IRAs, allowing you to withdraw and repay assets within two months. That rule has changed since the COVID 19 pandemic.

  • Fed Seeking to Find Where ‘Phantom Menace’ Neutral Rate Sits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues ar

  • Financial Advisor Notches Supreme Court Win. It Changes Who May Decide Arbitration Appeals.

    The nation’s highest court weighed in on a procedural matter that may affect how investors and advisors can seek to overturn arbitration cases they lost.

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • UK regulators probe LME's halt to chaotic nickel trading

    LONDON (Reuters) -British financial regulators launched a sweeping probe on Monday into how the London Metal Exchange (LME) suspended chaotic nickel trading last month, a move that prompted angry protests from market participants and damaged the exchange's reputation. The intervention from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England (BoE) was unusually broad and hard-hitting, aimed at ensuring London is seen as a well-run financial centre as it faces rising competition, industry sources said. The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% in a matter of hours to hit $100,000 a tonne.