Indonesia's Wooden Frame Manufacturer Astari Niagara Recognised as Outstanding Supplier by Large US Retailers After Streamlining Operations With Nimbly

Nimbly Technologies
·3 min read

This partnership with Nimbly enables the company to optimise production and adhere to strict international standards

Livia Geraldine, CMO of Astari Niagara

Livia Geraldine, CMO of Astari Niagara
Livia Geraldine, CMO of Astari Niagara
Livia Geraldine, CMO of Astari Niagara

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimbly Technologies today announced that Indonesia's largest, award-winning wooden frame manufacturer, Astari Niagara, implemented Nimbly to digitalise their operations. With this, the company is able to optimise their production processes and improve their audit scores, leading them to receive the coveted "low-risk" factory status by major U.S. retailers.

"We have used Nimbly since June 2020, starting with our export and quality assurance processes and now expanded the use to our equipment maintenance," explained Livia Geraldine, the CMO of Astari Niagara. "We needed to automate our operations because manual processes were becoming increasingly labor-intensive and error-prone. We had low visibility into our machine health, for example, and inaccurate data due to human error which resulted in unplanned downtime, disrupting our regular production flow. All of these things led to bottlenecks and extra labor costs."

With Nimbly, Astari Niagara automated standard operating procedures (SOPs) and processes which enabled the operations team to monitor productivity in real-time, predict and prevent machine breakdowns and optimise preventive maintenance schedules. "It is a leap forward from manual to fully automated routines preventing unexpected downtime and optimising efficiency," Livia explained. "We achieved consistency, transparency, and control of our teams and processes. We enabled real-time issue notification with predefined rules and alerts, automating the lifecycle management of incidents."

As a world-class manufacturing company in their journey towards Industry 4.0, continuous improvement is critical for Astari Niagara. By digitalising operations, all data is automatically captured and analysed, facilitating managerial decisions for continuous improvement opportunities.

Finally, by automating SOPs and checklists, Astari Niagara is able to adhere to numerous international standards related to responsible sourcing, factory quality, security and so on. "By digitalising our audit processes we are able to improve our audit scores significantly, becoming certified as a low-risk factory. This certification certainly opens up tremendous opportunities for business growth," Livia concluded.

Daniel Hazman, Founder and CEO of Nimbly, is excited to partner with Astari Niagara. "As someone who was responsible for Walmart factory certification, I know how important it is for a supplier to be classified as low-risk and become the preferred partner. It's such a privilege to be on the other side now, helping manufacturers like Astari Niagara not only pass their audits with flying colours but also accelerate their digital transformation journey!"

About Astari Niagara

Established in 1980, Astari Niagara is the first mass producer of wooden picture frames in Indonesia, with a 33,000 square meter factory outside Jakarta with a production capacity of 600,000 pieces of frames per month in an array of finishes using high precision machinery from Germany and Italy.

About Nimbly

Nimbly Technologies is a Software as a Service company that helps organisations in multiple industries empower frontline employees to do their jobs properly and consistently through an easy-to-use mobile app and a powerful dashboard. Nimbly digitalises manual processes/ SOPs; creates digital routines; and automates reporting, insights, and issue tracking. Nimbly has partnered with more than 150 clients in eight countries including KFC, Janji Jiwa, 7-Eleven, Under Armour, Wilmar, Cargill, Toto and many more.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Schwarze

VP of Marketing, Nimbly Technologies

email jessica@hellonimbly.com or phone +65 97106713

