Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 14.61 billion | 3M Co. and Aeroqual Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air quality solutions include various types of equipment and services that are used for measuring, testing, managing, and monitoring indoor air quality in both residential and commercial buildings. The indoor air quality solutions market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The indoor air quality solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 14.61 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., AIRPROFILING Ltd., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., ClimateCare, Daikin Industries Ltd., Germguard Technologies M Sdn. Bhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Perfect Pollucon Services, Sensirion AG, SGS SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and UL LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers indoor air quality solutions that include an electrostatically charged air filter that effectively captures up to 96 percent of PM 2.5 particles like dust, pollen, bacteria, viruses, and allergens in 2 hours.

Aeroqual Ltd. - The company offers indoor air quality solutions that provide accurate and simultaneous real-time measurement of PM10 and PM2.5 in ambient outdoor and indoor environments and measure gaseous pollutants by simply swapping the PM sensor head for the gas sensor head of one's choice.

Camfil AB - The company offers indoor air quality solutions that sensor measures PM1, PM2,5, humidity, and the temperature in the room to help monitor, track, report, and improve the air quality in the building by giving real-time readings.

Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers a wide range of indoor air quality solutions such as air monitors and room air purifiers.

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers indoor air quality solutions which bring fresh outdoor air indoors, dilute and eliminate pollutants, remove stale air and balance the humidity levels.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

The indoor air quality solutions market report covers the following areas:

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor air quality solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the indoor air quality solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the indoor air quality solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality solutions market, vendors

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd.,AIRPROFILING Ltd.,Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp.,ClimateCare,Daikin Industries Ltd.,

Germguard TechnologiesMSdnBhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls InternationalPlc,Lennox International Inc.,

LG Electronics Inc., MANNHUMMEL InternationalGmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., PerfectPollucon Services,Sensirion AG,

SGSSA,Spectro Analytical LabsPvt. Ltd.,Trane TechnologiesPlc, andUL LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Aeroqual Ltd.

10.5 Camfil AB

10.6 Carrier Global Corp.

10.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

10.10 Lennox International Inc.

10.11 Panasonic Corp.

10.12 Trane Technologies Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

