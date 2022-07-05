U.S. markets closed

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 14.61 billion | 3M Co. and Aeroqual Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air quality solutions include various types of equipment and services that are used for measuring, testing, managing, and monitoring indoor air quality in both residential and commercial buildings. The indoor air quality solutions market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The indoor air quality solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 14.61 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report for further insights into market growth

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., AIRPROFILING Ltd., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., ClimateCare, Daikin Industries Ltd., Germguard Technologies M Sdn. Bhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Perfect Pollucon Services, Sensirion AG, SGS SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and UL LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers indoor air quality solutions that include an electrostatically charged air filter that effectively captures up to 96 percent of PM 2.5 particles like dust, pollen, bacteria, viruses, and allergens in 2 hours.

  • Aeroqual Ltd. - The company offers indoor air quality solutions that provide accurate and simultaneous real-time measurement of PM10 and PM2.5 in ambient outdoor and indoor environments and measure gaseous pollutants by simply swapping the PM sensor head for the gas sensor head of one's choice.

  • Camfil AB - The company offers indoor air quality solutions that sensor measures PM1, PM2,5, humidity, and the temperature in the room to help monitor, track, report, and improve the air quality in the building by giving real-time readings.

  • Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers a wide range of indoor air quality solutions such as air monitors and room air purifiers.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers indoor air quality solutions which bring fresh outdoor air indoors, dilute and eliminate pollutants, remove stale air and balance the humidity levels.

For more information about key vendors and their offerings, View Sample Report

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope
The indoor air quality solutions market report covers the following areas:

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor air quality solutions market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the indoor air quality solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the indoor air quality solutions market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality solutions market, vendors

Related Reports
Robotic Air Purifier Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Smart Air Purifier Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.31

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd.,AIRPROFILING Ltd.,Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp.,ClimateCare,Daikin Industries Ltd.,
Germguard TechnologiesMSdnBhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls InternationalPlc,Lennox International Inc.,
LG Electronics Inc., MANNHUMMEL InternationalGmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., PerfectPollucon Services,Sensirion AG,
SGSSA,Spectro Analytical LabsPvt. Ltd.,Trane TechnologiesPlc, andUL LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Aeroqual Ltd.

  • 10.5 Camfil AB

  • 10.6 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 10.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.10 Lennox International Inc.

  • 10.11 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.12 Trane Technologies Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indoor-air-quality-solutions-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-61-billion--3m-co-and-aeroqual-ltd-among-key-vendors--technavio-301579996.html

SOURCE Technavio

