Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market to grow by USD 14.61 Bn by 2026, Technological advancements in indoor air quality solutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The potential growth difference for the indoor air quality solutions market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 14.61 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Major Trend

A significant market trend anticipated to have a favorable effect in the upcoming years is the technical developments in indoor air quality solutions. A significant market trend anticipated to have a favorable effect in the upcoming years is the technical developments in indoor air quality solutions. Indoor air pollution has doubled during the previous few years in homes, workplaces, schools, and factories. Around the world, 90% of people spend their time indoors. This is causing connected downstream sectors to have a greater need for indoor air quality solutions.

In addition, technical advancements have encouraged the installation of IAQ systems across applications, including loT-based monitoring systems, cyber-physical systems for real-time monitoring, and advanced sensor networks. The development of better and more sophisticated equipment in the form of indoor air quality monitors and solutions has been facilitated by technological advancements in this area.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Vendor Offerings

The indoor air quality solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as significant investments in R&D to compete in the market.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Geography

The indoor air quality solutions market share growth by the equipment segment will be

significant for revenue generation. The high demand for smart and low-cost air monitoring

Reasons to Buy Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor air quality solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the indoor air quality solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the indoor air quality solutions market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality solutions market vendors

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $14.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., AIRPROFILING Ltd., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., ClimateCare, Daikin Industries Ltd., Germguard Technologies M Sdn. Bhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Perfect Pollucon Services, Sensirion AG, SGS SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and UL LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

