U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.25
    -50.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,663.00
    -344.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,727.75
    -268.25 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.90
    -21.70 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.55
    +2.44 (+8.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7870
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,177.81
    -1,866.29 (-4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    -90.85 (-9.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.14
    -28.19 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Increasing Demand for Smart Air Quality Monitoring Devices to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market by Product (Equipment and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for indoor air quality solutions in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising variety of pollutants in the region will facilitate the indoor air quality solutions market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the indoor air quality solutions market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 10.27 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The drastic rise in the number of indoor pollutants across regions has propelled the demand for smart air quality monitors in residential and commercial buildings. Advanced technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 are making new breakthroughs in the standards and functioning of indoor air quality solutions equipment. One such advancement is the advent of automated equipment for monitoring dust, CO2, and radon. Some of the most commonly used smart indoor air quality monitoring equipment include smoke detectors and CO alarms by Nest; Bitfinder's Awair for tracking five major factors of air quality — dust, chemicals, CO2, relative humidity, and temperature. These technologically advanced indoor air quality monitoring equipment are expected to strongly boost the growth of the global indoor air quality solutions market.

  • Market Challenges - The rise in portable air quality monitors will be a major challenge for the indoor air quality solutions market during the forecast period. Portable indoor air quality monitors are simple tools that enable end-users to detect and measure pollutants in an indoor setting and monitor their levels in real-time. Technological advancements in the field of indoor air quality monitors and solutions have created better and more advanced equipment in the form of wearable devices. Governments in the EU have been supporting projects that conduct extensive R&D on wearable devices. Technological developments in the indoor air quality solutions market are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The indoor air quality solutions market report is segmented by Product (Equipment and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The indoor air quality solutions market share growth by the equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for smart and low-cost air monitoring sensors will drive the segment growth.

View our sample report for additional insights of contribution from all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The indoor air quality solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as significant investments in R&D to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Residential Air Purifier Market in US -The residential air purifier market size in the US is expected to reach a value of USD 632.39 million, at a CAGR of 5.94%, during 2021-2025.Download a free sample now!

Smart Air Purifier Market -The smart air purifier market size is expected to grow by USD 3.35 bn and record a CAGR of 9% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Trion IAQ, and TSI Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Aeroqual Ltd.

  • Camfil AB

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc

  • Lennox International Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Trion IAQ

  • TSI Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indoor-air-quality-solutions-market---39-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--increasing-demand-for-smart-air-quality-monitoring-devices-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301486591.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • U.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. led condemnation of Russia’s actions at the United Nations, after President Vladimir Putin’s decision to officially recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine escalated tensions with the West. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Sum

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • First Mover Asia: Taiwan, Singapore Are Not Stablecoin Fans; Major Cryptos Decline as Russia Invasion Looms

    Taiwan, Singapore are wary of ceding control of their currencies; bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies fell as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant case for invading Ukraine.

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid with U.S. futures Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s causing energy prices to soar and leading investors to seek havens among sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsT

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?