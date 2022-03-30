U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Indoor Entertainment Center Market revenue to cross USD 85 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·5 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Major indoor entertainment center market players include Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bowlero Corporation, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Dave and Buster’s, Inc., Ferrari World, Fun City, Funriders, KidZania, Legoland Discovery Center, Lucky Strike Entertainment, Nickelodeon Universe, Scene75 Entertainment Centers, Smaaash, Tenpin, The Walt Disney Company, Timezone Global, and Triotech.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The indoor entertainment center market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 85 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for skill-based machine games.

The demand for advanced indoor entertainment centers that offer immersive and dynamic gaming activities for adults is increasing globally. These activities use various technologies to offer diverse multi-sensory gameplays to the customers and feature elaborate scenery, audio & video components, and a high-tech motion simulator technology to enable interactive gaming experience. The market leaders are offering 3D and 4D attraction with motion cabins taking a ride inside a customized and themed transportation vehicle for a more realistic experience, equipped with special effects. Team activities are also designed using motion seat, large screens combined with wind, light, and haptics effects to enhance the immersion in different games.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5231


Middle East & Africa indoor entertainment center market is expected to witness significant growth led by the growing popularity of adventure rides that offer hyper-adrenaline and thrilling experience. A significant expansion in the tourism industry has resulted in an increase in the construction of innovative indoor entertainment centers offering a diversified range of gaming options to customers. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), overseas travelers to the UAE spent around USD 13.2 billion in 2020. This is encouraging the market participants to offer different engaging services including live shows featuring acrobats, optical illusions, and gravity-defying stunts to create a cinematic environment. They are also providing loyalty programs such as membership cards and reward points to attract customers.

Some major findings of the indoor entertainment center market report are:

  • The indoor entertainment center market is expanding owing to the surge in the number of tourists traveling to destinations such as Japan, the U.S., France, and China offering innovative family entertainment centers. Market leaders, such as The Walt Disney Company and Nickelodeon Universe, have a strong global presence due to their well-known characters. These companies offer various adventure rides based on an attractive theme to deliver a dynamic family-oriented entertainment.

  • The companies are focusing on offering comprehensive services to the customers by introducing restaurants & movie theaters in the indoor entertainment centers. The restaurants offer customized food products including gluten-free are gluten-free based items based on the customer’s demand. Service providers are also showing various animated and 3D movie shows with advanced seats integrated with sensors to offer real-time experience.

  • The indoor entertainment center market is expanding credited to the high demand for trampoline parks that offer unparalleled experience of amusement, fitness, and sports. The square and rectangular trampoline blocks enable fun-filled adventure activities including basketball, dodgeball, and climbing walls for all age groups.

  • The indoor entertainment center offers a wide range of activities that are challenging, entertaining, and designed to improve focus and physical endurance in teenagers.

  • The indoor entertainment center market is expanding attributed to the surge in the demand for physical sports activities that help to increase fitness. The indoor physical activities develop fast-twitch muscles and ultimately improve the reflexes. The centers are incorporating real-life sports fields for various games including basketball, football, cricket, and dodgeball to enable a competitive environment. The customers are divided into different teams and each match is timed according to the standard gaming rules of a particular sport, motivating players to actively participate in the game and earn various reward points on winning a match.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5231

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Indoor Entertainment Center Market Insights
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak
3.2.1 Global outlook
3.2.2 Regional outlook
3.2.3 Industry value chain
3.2.3.1 Component suppliers
3.2.3.2 Manufacturers
3.2.3.3 System integrators
3.2.4 Competitive landscape
3.2.4.1 Strategy
3.2.4.2 Distribution network
3.2.4.3 Business growth
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1 Raw material suppliers
3.3.2 Component suppliers
3.3.3 Manufacturers
3.3.4 Technology/software providers
3.3.5 Service providers
3.3.6 Distributors
3.3.7 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological & innovation landscape
3.4.1 AR & VR
3.4.2 3D/4D technology
3.5 Consumer psychology trends
3.5.1 AR & VR gaming zones
3.5.2 Bowling alleys
3.5.3 Video game arcades
3.5.4 Children's entertainment & edutainment area
3.5.5 Trampoline parks
3.5.6 Indoor physical sports activities
3.5.7 Adventure activities
3.5.8 Restaurants & movie theaters
3.5.9 Others
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Industry impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers
3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter’s analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/indoor-entertainment-center-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


