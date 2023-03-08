Indoor Entertainment Center Market Size Worth $63.9 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

As technology advances, entertainment centres introduce different creative gaming alternatives such as indoor cricket, bowling, football, racing, and other games, boosting global demand for indoor entertainment centre markets. North America region emerged as the largest global indoor entertainment centre market, with a 36.7% market revenue share in 2022. Product enhancements and the inclusion of new attractions are projected to grow revenue in the indoor entertainment centre market.

With continual technology advancements, indoor entertainment centres are providing customers with a diverse choice of gaming possibilities. New technologies like 3D technology and virtual reality gaming are becoming popular. As a result, the availability of a diverse variety of gaming alternatives will drive the indoor entertainment centres market throughout the forecast period.



Key Insight of the indoor entertainment centre



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest indoor entertainment centre share because of the large number of players in this region. Manufacturers are already experimenting with merging VR and AR technology with 3D projection mapping and interactive digital surfaces to create technologically advanced gaming options that attract people of all ages.



The 21-25 age segment dominated the market with the largest revenue of USD 5.08 billion.



The 21-25 age segment dominated the market with the largest revenue of USD 5.08 billion. To provide a group experience, several indoor entertainment centre firms offer group activities such as team combat.



The 1 to 10 acres segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 4.84 billion.



The 1 to 10 acres segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 4.84 billion. These indoor entertainment complexes include amusement rides, dining establishments, game rooms, and movie theatres, among other amenities. Due to the multiple amenities, these indoor entertainment complexes need enough space, which is why this segment is rising.



The AR & VR gaming zones segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 4.84 billion.



The AR & VR gaming zones segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 4.84 billion. Due to their widespread popularity, indoor entertainment centre players have started investing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) games. Furthermore, certain game companies are developing new technologies to enhance gaming experiences in indoor entertainment facilities.



Advancement in Market:



In April 2022, A US-based family entertainment business called Dave & Buster's purchased Main Event for $835 million. The acquisition will significantly expand Main Event's massive chain of family entertainment centres, which already spans 50 locations across the United States. Family entertainment provider Main Event is based in the US.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Loyalty programmes



Entertainment Centers offer loyalty programs such as loyalty points, memberships, and rewards points, attracting tourists to spend their weekends and holidays in locales, increasing demand for global Indoor Entertainment Centers over the forecast period.



Restraint: High cost



Market growth would be limited due to the high beginning expenses of the indoor entertainment centre. Furthermore, operators raise ticket prices because of the increased initial investment, which restrains market expansion.



Opportunity: Technology progresses



As technology progresses, entertainment centres introduce new creative gaming options such as indoor cricket, football, bowling, racing, and other simulation games, increasing demand for indoor entertainment centre marketplaces worldwide.



Challenge: Capital expenditure



Capital expenditure for new entertainment setups is expensive, which significantly impedes the growth of the indoor entertainment centres market.



Some of the major players operating in indoor entertainment centers are:



● Dave & Buster’s

● FunCity

● LEGOLAND Discovery Center

● KidZania

● CEC Entertainment, Inc.

● The Walt Disney Company

● Cinergy Entertainment

● Lucky Strike Entertainment

● Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,

● Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Age:



● Age 25+

● 9-12 age

● 0-8 age

● 21-25 age

● 13-19 age



By Facility Size:



● 1 to 10 acres

● Up to 5,000 sq. ft

● 10 to 30 acres

● 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft

● 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft

● 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft

● Over 30 acres



By Application:



● AR & VR Gaming Zones

● Skill/Competition Games

● Arcade Studios

● Physical Play Activities

● Others



About the report:



The global indoor entertainment center is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



