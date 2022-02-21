Indoor Farming Market is reaching US$ 96.6 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

2017-2021 Global Indoor Farming Market Outlook Compared to 2022-2032 Forecast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indoor Farming Market is expected to be valued at US$ 38.7 Bn in 2022. Sales are forecast to increase at a 9.6% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching US$ 96.6 Bn by 2032.



According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales in the global the Indoor Farming Market are expected to increase at a 9.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 96,675 Mn in 2032.

The agriculture industry is adopting new methods to meet the growing demand for organic food. Vertical farming is gaining traction and will emerge as one of the key farming methods in the forthcoming years.

Attribute Details Indoor Farming Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 38.7 Bn Indoor Farming Market Projected Size (2032) US$ 96.6 Bn Indoor Farming Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 9.6% Indoor Farming Market Top Players Share in 2021. 20%-25%



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14291

With the development of new technologies, vertical farms are using artificial light control, humidity control, and gas control within the facility. Vertical farming improves automation, lowers emissions, and lowers costs.

High yield associated with vertical farming over conventional farming, year-round crop production regardless of weather conditions, advancements in light-emitting diode (LED) technology, and the requirement of minimal resources are some of the major factors driving the adoption of vertical farming.

Furthermore, growing adoption of indoor farming with activities such as revamping derailed vacant warehouses, derelict buildings, and high rises, which increases the production of fresh grown foods is further expected to fuel the growth in the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia,



South Asia, Oceania & MEA Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Benelux, South Africa, Northern Africa GCC Countries, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand. Key Segments Covered Facility Type, Growing System, Component Type, Crop Type and Region. Key Companies Profiled • Argus Control Systems Ltd.



• Certhon



• AeroFarms



• Bright Farms Inc.



• Richel Group



• Bowery Inc.



• FreshBox Farms



• Metropolis Farms Inc.



• General Hydroponics



• Hydrodynamics International



• Illumitex



• Lumigrow



• Vertical Farm Systems



• Priva



• Netafim



• Others Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14291

Key Takeaways:

Story continues

Based on the capacity type, sales in the greenhouse facility segment are forecast to increase at a 4.8% CAGR through 2032.

The hydroponic segment will expand at a 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of component type, sales in the hardware segment will rise at a 7.4% CAGR through 2032.

The fruits and vegetables segment will grow at a 6.5% CAGR over the assessment period.

Sales in the U.S. indoor farming market are forecast to increase at a 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales growing at a 6.6% CAGR through 2032.

Germany will dominate the Europe indoor farming market, accounting for 13.9% of the total market share.



We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14291

Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, AeroFarms, Bright Farms Inc., Richel Group, Bowery Inc., FreshBox Farms, Metropolis Farms Inc., General Hydroponics, Hydrodynamics International, Illumitex, Lumigrow, Vertical Farm Systems, Priva, and Netafim among others are some of the players profiled by FMI.

Leading players operating in the indoor farming are investing in promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Global Indoor Farming Market by Category

Facility Type:

Greenhouses

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems

Other Facility Types



Growing System:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid



Component Type:

Hardware Climate control systems Lighting systems Sensors Irrigation systems

Software Web-Based Cloud-Based



Crop Type:

Fruits and Vegetables Leafy Vegetables Lettuce Kale Spinach Other Leafy Vegetables Tomato Strawberry Eggplant Other Fruits and Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens Basil Herbs Tarragon Wheatgrass Other Herbs and Microgreen

Flowers and Ornamentals Perennials Annuals Ornamentals Other Flowers and Ornamentals

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14291

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Mini Refillable Perfume Bottles Market - The mini refillable perfume bottles market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 3.5-4.5%. The market for mini refillable perfume bottles is projected to grow owing to the rising standard of living in luxury and trending developments in the cosmetic industry based on new fashion and personal care.

Spackling Paste Market - The spackling paste market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 4.5-5.5%. A spackling paste is a non-porous substance applied on a surface to act as a waterproofing and holding agent and used to fill spaces.

Needlecraft Patterns Market - Needlecraft patterns has been a factor of women’s identity since the early ages. With various new techniques invented in such art in recent decades, the market is now gaining prominence more than before.

Oil Colors Market - According to the latest research, sales of oil colors is set to witness steady growth with a CAGR of over 4.5% during 2021-2031. Demand for oil colors might witness substantial growth post suffering a drop in demand and sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Portable Misting fans Market - The growing temperature changes has led people to the adoption of misting fans for better environment conditions. As a result, leading market participants are focused on developing more portable mist fans with innovative ideas that are adaptive to the necessary situations. The market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2031.

Temporary Tattoos Market - For millennia, tattoos have been a means of human expression. The fad of getting tattooed, on the other hand, started in the recent decade. The players in the market are focused on providing advanced and clinically hygienic tattoos. The market is set to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2031.

Acrylic Pad Market - The acrylic pad market is set to witness a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2031. Acrylic pad are a must-have for any serious or leisure artist interested in attempting works on paper.

Acrylic Paper Market - The acrylic paper market is set to witness a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2031. Acrylic paper is thicker than regular drawing paper, and its rough surface is made to hold acrylic paint washes and layers in place.

Brush Cover Market - The brush cover market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2031. The Brush cover is constructed of a clear, strong, and sturdy plastic that protects the bristles no matter how rough the brush is handled.

Canvas Roll Market - The canvas roll market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2031. A rolled canvas is a painting that has not been stretched and must be stretched oneself. In other words it is piece of canvas or a canvas print that has not been stretched over a timber frame is known as rolled canvas.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/indoor-farming-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/indoor-farming-market







