Indoor Farming Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 624.28 Mn | Increase in Product Offering to Drive Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor farming technologies market is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 624.28 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 9% between 2021 and 2025. The reduction in pollution and deforestation and increase in the offering of certified products are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of skilled labor for indoor farming, using artificial light instead of natural light, and various limitations associated with indoor farming technologies will hamper the market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Indoor Farming Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Indoor Farming Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover market highlights to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Download the Free Sample Report Now!

Indoor Farming Technologies Market: Application Landscape

By, application, the market observed maximum growth in the greenhouse farming segment in 2020. The segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Indoor Farming Technologies Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The Netherlands is the key market for indoor farming in Europe.

Prioritize your Marketing Spend and Maximize ROI at the earliest.

View Sample Report Before Purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Certhon

  • Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Netafim Ltd.

  • Richel Group SAS

  • Urban Crop Solutions

  • Vertical Farm Systems

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually

Related Reports:
Global Hydroponics Technologies Market - Global hydroponics technologies market is segmented by technology (environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Sensing Devices Market for Farms - Global sensing devices market for farms is segmented by product (soil management sensing devices, water management sensing devices, and climate management sensing devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Indoor Farming Technologies Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 624.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.45

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, The Netherlands, Japan, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Netafim Ltd., Richel Group SAS, Urban Crop Solutions, and Vertical Farm Systems

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indoor-farming-technologies-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-624-28-mn--increase-in-product-offering-to-drive-growth--technavio-301396042.html

SOURCE Technavio

