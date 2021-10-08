Indoor Farming Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 624.28 Mn | Increase in Product Offering to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor farming technologies market is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 624.28 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 9% between 2021 and 2025. The reduction in pollution and deforestation and increase in the offering of certified products are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of skilled labor for indoor farming, using artificial light instead of natural light, and various limitations associated with indoor farming technologies will hamper the market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Indoor Farming Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Indoor Farming Technologies Market: Application Landscape

By, application, the market observed maximum growth in the greenhouse farming segment in 2020. The segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Indoor Farming Technologies Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The Netherlands is the key market for indoor farming in Europe.

Companies Covered:

Certhon

Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Netafim Ltd.

Richel Group SAS

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

Story continues

Indoor Farming Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 624.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.45 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, Japan, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Netafim Ltd., Richel Group SAS, Urban Crop Solutions, and Vertical Farm Systems Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

