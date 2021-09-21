U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,370.70
    +12.97 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,041.08
    +70.61 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,805.32
    +91.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.66
    +5.46 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    +12.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.35 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2060
    -0.2140 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,290.39
    -1,193.81 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.65
    -13.19 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Indoor Location Market by Component, Technology, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global Indoor location market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 19.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as the proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers, increased number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags, and the growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, PoS devices, and digital signage are driving the adoption of the indoor location and services market across the globe.

The pandemic has affected the indoor location market, but companies are still leveraging indoor location solutions and hardware for facility management, virus tracking, people tracking and management, and smart quarantining. Governments and private companies across verticals are adopting indoor location solutions to keep citizens indoors and to track them.

For instance, Inpixon is offering its location-based technology applications and services without additional costs or at reduced rates (depending on the solution) to healthcare providers and other organizations that are looking for solutions to assist in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 or in managing the impact of the pandemic to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

Quarantine and other enforced measures are intended to save lives by containing the spread of the virus. Once these restrictions are lifted, the pressure to restart business operations will increase. This, in turn, would bring along the risk of COVID-19-positive employees introducing the virus to the workplace, thus increasing the risk of infecting the workforce, endangering lives, and placing businesses under quarantine again.

Vendors, coming to the rescue in such situations, are projected to offer smart quarantine solutions consulting to businesses.

The on-premises segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the Indoor location market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The market size of the on-premises deployment mode is estimated to be larger during the forecast period due to the highly secure data encryption, complete data visibility, and control features are key factors encouraging the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location software.

Highly secure data encryption and complete data visibility and control feature boost the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location solutions across verticals, such as retail, transportation and logistics, media, and government, and public offices to have better customer and employee data security.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Indoor location market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to enhance business processes, reach new customers, and stay competitive and control their spending.

Verticals focusing on adopting technologically advanced solutions and processes would drive the adoption of indoor location solutions and services among SMEs.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the indoor location market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for indoor positioning technologies across manufacturing, retail, and transportation and logistics verticals across APAC countries (China, Japan, and India).

The adoption of indoor location solutions is increasing rapidly due to its indoor tracking ability of asset and people. The indoor location market is expected to witness a huge growth in the coming years due to improved technologies, such as ultra-wide band, ultrasound, BLE, and Wi-Fi that help organizations easily provide navigation and tracking ability with better security and safety.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In the Indoor Location Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Applications
4.3 Market: By Region
4.4 Market In North America, by Component and Application

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers
5.2.1.2 Increased number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags
5.2.1.3 Growing integration of beacons in cameras, Led lightings, PoS devices, and digital signage
5.2.1.4 Inefficiency of the GPS in an indoor environment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Concerns related to data security and privacy obstruct the adoption of indoor location
5.2.2.2 Stringent government rules and regulations
5.2.2.3 High installation and maintenance costs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing demand for RFID tags across the retail industry
5.2.3.2 Growing need for contact-tracing solutions due to COVID-19 pandemic
5.2.3.3 Growing demand for indoor location technologies to support lean automation and robotic processes
5.2.3.4 Focus on Industry 4.0 smart cities and smart manufacturing
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of skills and awareness related to indoor location technologies
5.2.4.2 Dearth of uniform standards and interoperability coupled with system incompatibility
5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3 Indoor Location: Architecture
5.4 Indoor Location Market: Ecosystem
5.5 Case Study Analysis
5.6 Indoor Location Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.7 COVID-19 Developments
5.8 Regulatory Compliances
5.9 Technology Analysis: Indoor Location Market
5.10 Supply Chain Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Pricing Model Analysis
5.13 Porter's Five forces Analysis

6 Indoor Location Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Rise In Demand for BLE, Sensors, and Wi-Fi Technologies To Accurately Determine the Location To Boost the Growth of Hardware
6.3 Solutions
6.3.1 Indoor Location Solutions Are Growing At A Rapid Pace Globally To Enhance the Navigation and Tracking Ability Within the Building
6.3.2 Indoor Tracking
6.3.2.1 Asset and people tracking
6.3.2.2 Indoor location analytics
6.3.3 Indoor Navigation
6.3.4 Database Management System
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions and Technologies Used Are Growing the Services Segment
6.4.2 Managed Services
6.4.3 Professional Services
6.4.3.1 Training and consulting
6.4.3.2 Support and maintenance
6.4.3.3 System integration and implementation

7 Indoor Location Market, by Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.2.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Is On the Rise Among Large Enterprises To Provide Better Navigation and Tracking Ability
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7.3.1 Adoption of New Technologies To Fix Issues for Enhancing Business Processes To Boost the Demand for Indoor Location Among SMEs

8 Indoor Location Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Technologies: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Bluetooth Low Energy
8.2.1 BLE Technology To Witness Significant Growth In the Market During the forecast Period
8.3 Ultra-Wideband
8.3.1 Ultra-Wideband Is A Popular Technology In the Market, Especially for High-Precision Applications
8.4 Wi-Fi
8.4.1 High Compatibility, Ease of Installation, and Easy Availability Makes Wi-Fi Widely Used In the Indoor Location Market
8.5 Radio-Frequency Identification
8.5.1 Growing Need for Asset/Personal Tracking Solutions Across Diverse Industries To Boost the Demand for RFID Technologies In the Market
8.6 Magnetic Positioning
8.6.1 Rising Adoption of Smartphones To Detect and Respond To Magnetic Field Variations In Indoor Environments To Drive Its Growth Rate
8.7 Other Technologies

9 Indoor Location Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 On-Premises
9.2.1 Reduction of Security Risks of Managing Location-Based Data On-Premises To Drive the Adoption of Indoor Location
9.3 Cloud
9.3.1 Cloud-Based Solution Features To Boost the Adoption of the Cloud-Based Indoor Location Software

10 Indoor Location Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Emergency Response Management
10.2.1 Adoption of Various Indoor Location Solutions and Technologies, Such As BLE and Wi-Fi, Play A Vital Role In Coordinating Crisis Response Between Services and Emergency Departments
10.3 Sales and Marketing Optimization
10.3.1 Indoor Location Provides User Information and User Experience From the Sales and Marketing Application by Understanding the Customer Behavior
10.4 Remote Monitoring
10.4.1 Indoor Location Provides the Remote Monitoring Application To Improve the Overall System Performance
10.5 Predictive Asset Maintenance
10.5.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Optimize Asset Management and Reduce Wastage of Time In Searching for Equipment and Goods
10.6 Supply Chain Management
10.6.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Improve the Performance of Order Picking and Stock-Taking Process In Warehouse Management With High Accuracy
10.7 Inventory Management
10.7.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Improve the Performance of Order Picking and Stock-Taking Process In Warehouse Management With High Accuracy
10.8 Other Applications

11 Indoor Location Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
11.2 Retail
11.2.1 Indoor Location Used To Boost Sales, Revenues, and Customer Experience Across the Retail Industry
11.3 Travel and Hospitality
11.3.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions To Enhance Travel Experience and Increase the Company Revenue and Growth
11.4 Media and Entertainment
11.4.1 Technologies, Such As Wi-Fi and BLE, Support Vendors To Increase Operational Profitability In the Media and Entertainment Industry
11.5 Transportation and Logistics
11.5.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions Is On the Rise To Manage Inventory Effectively, Save Costs On Audits, and Track Missing Equipment
11.6 Government and Public Sector
11.6.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Is Booming To Easily Track Floor and Meeting Room Availability With the Concern of Data Security and Safety On Priority
11.7 Manufacturing
11.7.1 Indoor Location Solutions Are Implemented To Track and Locate Equipment, Components, and Other Assets Across the Manufacturing Vertical
11.8 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
11.8.1 Growing Complexities In the Healthcare Vertical To Generate Real-Time Patients and Equipment Location To Drive the Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions In the Healthcare Industry
11.9 Other Verticals

12 Indoor Location Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Key Player Strategies
13.3 Revenue Analysis
13.4 Market Share Analysis
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.5.1 Stars
13.5.2 Emerging Leaders
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participant
13.6 Competitive Benchmarking
13.6.1 Company Product Footprint
13.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Responsive Companies
13.7.3 Dynamic Companies
13.7.4 Starting Blocks
13.8 Startup/SME Competitive Benchmarking
13.8.1 Company Product Footprint
13.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends
13.9.1 Product Launches
13.9.2 Deals
13.9.3 Others

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 Zebra Technologies
14.2.2 Inpixon
14.2.3 HID Global
14.2.4 Mist
14.2.5 HPE
14.2.6 Google
14.2.7 Microsoft
14.2.8 Cisco
14.2.9 Apple
14.2.10 Acuity Brands
14.2.11 Esri
14.2.12 Centrak
14.2.13 Sonitor
14.2.14 Ubisense
14.2.15 Infsoft
14.2.16 Polaris Wireless
14.2.17 Here
14.2.18 Quuppa
14.2.19 Stanley Healthcare
14.2.20 Navigine
14.3 SMEs/Start Ups
14.3.1 Kontakt.Io
14.3.2 Airista
14.3.3 Innerspace
14.3.4 Syook
14.3.5 Oriient
14.3.6 Navenio
14.3.7 Situm
14.3.8 Pozyx
14.3.9 Azitek
14.3.10 Mapxus

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qs3t1y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indoor-location-market-by-component-technology-application-organization-size-vertical-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301381775.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • Why Did Upstart Just Hit a Fresh All-Time High Today?

    What happened The stock market was having a mildly strong day. As of 1 p.m. EDT, all three major averages were higher by 0.3% or less. However, high-momentum fintech Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was another story altogether.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best diversified stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In. Big corporations have been eagerly diversifying their portfolios over the past few years in order to shield themselves from the […]

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

    Here's a rundown of three such names that also happen to be components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). While shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) participated in the initial rebound rally in March of last year, it dropped out of the effort by April and has been a laggard ever since. In fact, Merck's stock is a mere 14% above its March-2020 low, and down 17% from its pre-pandemic peak.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil