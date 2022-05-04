Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size to Grow by USD 23.03 billion | Evolving Opportunities with bluepath AG and GiPStech Srl | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth will be led by North America. The region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global market size will grow by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21% during the forecast period.
Major Five Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Companies: Key Offerings
bluepath AG - The company offers indoor positioning and navigation and real time mobile tracking.
GiPStech Srl - The company offers advanced indoor localization and navigation technology with device orientation free inertial engine.
MazeMap AS - The company offers blue-dot experience with a seamless transition from outdoor to indoor navigation.
Navigine Corp. - The company offers Navigine Tracking, which is an equipment tracking system and employee monitoring solution.
Nextome Srl - The company offers wayfinding and navigation solutions through Nextome IPS.
Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025
Aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing and logistics - size and forecast 2020-2025
Government and public sector - size and forecast 2020-2025
Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market in North America.
The number of smartphones used in this region is increasing each day, and there is a high deployment of Wi-Fi hotspots in public places. In the US, 97% of the population owned smartphones as of 2021, and many different indoor location services can be availed via these devices. An average user spends a major portion of his/her time indoors. Thus, indoor positioning and navigation play a major role in efficient customer assistance. As most of the customers can access real-time data via digitized services, marketers are focusing on proximity-based advertising to promote brands, offers, and deals. These factors will drive the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 23.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
32.90
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
bluepath AG
GiPStech Srl
IndoorAtlas Ltd.
MazeMap AS
Navigine Corp.
Nextome Srl
Pinmicro K K
Pointr Ltd.
Sensewhere Ltd.
Spreo
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
