U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,175.50
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,054.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,114.50
    +27.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.40
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.66
    +1.25 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    29.25
    -3.09 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0950
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,062.94
    -480.35 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.05
    -11.20 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size to Grow by USD 23.03 billion | Evolving Opportunities with bluepath AG and GiPStech Srl | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth will be led by North America. The region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global market size will grow by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided in the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market report. Download a Sample Report Now

Access our detailed report and exhibits on "Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot

Major Five Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Companies: Key Offerings

  • bluepath AG - The company offers indoor positioning and navigation and real time mobile tracking.

  • GiPStech Srl - The company offers advanced indoor localization and navigation technology with device orientation free inertial engine.

  • MazeMap AS - The company offers blue-dot experience with a seamless transition from outdoor to indoor navigation.

  • Navigine Corp. - The company offers Navigine Tracking, which is an equipment tracking system and employee monitoring solution.

  • Nextome Srl - The company offers wayfinding and navigation solutions through Nextome IPS.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing and logistics - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Government and public sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market? Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market in North America.

The number of smartphones used in this region is increasing each day, and there is a high deployment of Wi-Fi hotspots in public places. In the US, 97% of the population owned smartphones as of 2021, and many different indoor location services can be availed via these devices. An average user spends a major portion of his/her time indoors. Thus, indoor positioning and navigation play a major role in efficient customer assistance. As most of the customers can access real-time data via digitized services, marketers are focusing on proximity-based advertising to promote brands, offers, and deals. These factors will drive the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Smart City Platform Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Compensation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 23.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

32.90

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • bluepath AG

  • GiPStech Srl

  • IndoorAtlas Ltd.

  • MazeMap AS

  • Navigine Corp.

  • Nextome Srl

  • Pinmicro K K

  • Pointr Ltd.

  • Sensewhere Ltd.

  • Spreo

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indoor-positioning-and-indoor-navigation-ipin-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-23-03-billion--evolving-opportunities-with-bluepath-ag-and-gipstech-srl--technavio-301537327.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recov

  • AMD Soars After Data-Center Chip Sales Fuel Upbeat Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that the chipmaker continues to make strides in its most lucrative market: data-center processors. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Re

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn

    Vladimir Putin has been forced to raid Russia’s dollar reserves to pay creditors in a U-turn that has staved off the country’s first international default since the Bolshevik revolution.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Starbucks earnings: ‘The health of the Chinese business is undeniable,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Analyst Sean Dunlop sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Starbucks' Q2 earnings report, sales growth, and the impact of unionization movements on the brand's stock.

  • Twitter warns Musk risk factor could cost its staff and advertisers

    Fears continue over planned changes to Twitter’s culture instituted by senior execs such as its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.

  • BP stock pops on strong Q1 earnings, Big Oil share buybacks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings results for oil giant BP and textbook provider Chegg.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Lyft stock plunges 26% after forecast, rider numbers come up short

    Lyft Inc. said Tuesday that it had a better-than-expected first quarter, with Chief Executive Logan Green saying ride-hailing volumes hit "a new COVID high," but shares plunged after executives' forecast came up short.

  • AMD will finally give investors its data-center data as business soars

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s data-center business performed so well in the first quarter that the chip maker decided it will break out that business next quarter.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies