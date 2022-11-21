Indorama Ventures wins 'Top Sustainability Advocate in Asia' by the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards

BANGKOK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, has been named as the winner of the "Top Sustainability Advocate in Asia" by Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022. The prestigious award reinforces IVL's ongoing commitment and progress in sustainability under its purpose of 'Reimagining chemistry together to create a better world'.

Harsha V. Reddy (in the middle), Global Head of Sustainability Development for Indorama Ventures PCL, receiving the Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia award trophy at the recently concluded Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2022. Trophy was presented by Shanggari B. CEO of MORS Group (on the far left) and Dr Jayanthi Desan, Lead Jury, ACES Awards (on the far right).

Mr. Yash Lohia, Chairman of ESG Council at Indorama Ventures, said, "We are honored to be recognized as the top sustainability advocate in Asia. IVL's sustainability strategy demonstrates our commitment to the three focus areas of: protecting the environment through responsible operations; empowering our people and transferring value to our stakeholders; and ethically and innovatively driving economic prosperity. IVL believes it can make a positive impact on these areas while growing its business and bringing about constructive change by fully integrated sustainability into our operations. Winning this award will inspire us to continue embedding sustainability into our business to achieve our vision of becoming a world-class sustainable chemical company making great products for society."

The recognition of IVL as a leading advocate of sustainability in Asia underscores the company's performance in developing sustainable operations along its integrated petrochemicals value chain, including innovative product design; efficiency, high-performance and environmentally friendly operations; efficient transportation; promoting responsible consumption; proactive waste collection; and enhancing widespread recycling. The company's strategy is accelerated by its 2025 and 2030 sustainability goals, including ambitions relating to Net Zero and ending plastic waste. IVL this year announced science-based targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to help drive its sustainability climate programs.

About Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg ticker IVL.TB), is one of the world's leading petrochemicals producers, with a global manufacturing footprint across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company's portfolio comprises Combined PET, Integrated Oxides and Derivatives, and Fibers. Indorama Ventures products serve major FMCG and automotive sectors, i.e., beverages, hygiene, personal care, tire, and safety segments. Indorama Ventures has more than 26,000 employees worldwide and consolidated revenue of US$14.6 billion in 2021. The Company is listed in the Dow Jones Emerging Markets and World Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

SOURCE Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited