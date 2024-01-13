INDOT held public hearing for I-64 improvements

Jan. 12—FLOYD COUNTY — An Indiana Department of Transportation public hearing Thursday on the Improve 64 project, which will add travel lanes to Interstate 64, drew more than 50.

The comments of those who spoke were put on record and taken as official comments. Those in attendance were also able to make written and verbal comments on their concerns about the project to the INDOT employees available at the hearing.

"Along I-64 we will be doing added travel lanes as well as some bridge rehabilitation and pavement rehabilitation and some drainage improvements," said Sidney Nierman, INDOT's public relations director. "We will also be doing some additional work along US 150. That will be between I-64 and Old Vincennes Road."

INDOT will also be doing some additional work on I-265 between I-64 and Green Valley Road, Nierman added. Construction is not slated to start until late 2025 and is expected to be completed by late 2028.

The project will add travel lanes in each direction of I-64 from US 150 to Cherry Street, I-64 and the I-265 interchange ramp reconfigured to change left-hand exit ramps, add travel/auxiliary lanes on I-265 from State Street to I-64 and more.

Changes that are being made to the interstate are to try to reduce traffic congestion. There will be no full closures of I-64 or I-265 during construction.

There will be three noise barriers built on the interstates.

The first will be east from I-64 about 75 feet north of Cottom Avenue and 600 feet south of Cherry Street.

The next barrier will be east of I-265 on Maevi Dr. to 400 feet south of the Green Valley Road overpass. The last barrier will be west of I-265 for about 235 feet south of Village Pine Dr. to 630 feet north of Barrington Court.

After the presentation, attendees voiced their concerns about the project.

"One thing after looking at the boards that maybe you've (INDOT) not adequately looked at is choke points," said Steve Lawrence, a resident of the area. "If you're exiting an interstate, you want to make sure you don't have a choke point where there's not enough length to travel."

Lawrence said that he has seen people trying to get off of I-265 and traffic backing up on the interstate to the point of preventing exits.

Bill Fender, another concerned resident, told INDOT that he agreed with all the plans they have made except for the department not widening the bridge over Cherry Street in New Albany.

"Running that lane all the way down will alleviate that congestion, but not widening all the way down to the Spring Street exit is planned engineering obsolescence," Fender said.