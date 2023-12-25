INDOT to hold public hearing for I-64 project

Dec. 24—FLOYD COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Jan. 11 over a proposal to add travel lanes and make other improvements on Interstate 64 in Floyd County.

The project would add more lanes to the interstate between U.S. 150 and Main Street in New Albany. Additional work on Interstate 265 from I-64 to Green Valley Road and on U.S. 150 from I-64 to Old Vincennes Road are also included in the project.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. with an open house and then a presentation at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the New Albany Floyd County Schools Educational Support Center, 2801 Grant Line Road, in New Albany.

When at the hearing, the public will have an opportunity to interact with the project team and receive an update on the project as well as give the team an official comment.

"I suspect this update will give a timetable for breaking ground on some of this and maybe the timeline for what will be done when and where," said Floyd County Commissioners President Al Knable. "Hopefully they will continue to encourage us that there's not going to be any major shutdowns."

The purpose of this project is to provide added capacity, improved safety, and operational upgrades along I-64 in Floyd County to reduce congestion and improve mobility in Southern Indiana, INDOT stated in a press release.

To follow the progress of the project, ask questions and offer feedback, residents can email kgillette@HNTB.com, go to https://indottscc.service-now.com/csm?utm_medium=email &utm_source=govdelivery or call 855-463-6848.

"I encourage people to go to the meeting because that's where you get the most up to date information," Knable said. "You can sign up for email updates that you'll get between meetings."