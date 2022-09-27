U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

indu4.0 Presents Its New Solutions to Persistent Problems in the Global Economy

Indu 4.0
·4 min read
Indu 4.0
Indu 4.0

indu4.0 proudly unveiled its plans to enter the global economy and provide solutions to simplify the lives of its clients.

Lucerne, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company will use its filter function and blockchain-based payment options to enhance the average user experience in the manufacturing industry. indu4.0 will take on the challenges of the global economy and help the industrial sector enter the digital era.

Using New Technology to Solve Long-Lived Issues

indu4.0 offers innovative approaches to the world economy's persistent issues. The company has developed a new technology that allows for transparency and efficiencies in searching for new customers and suppliers.

This technology will help solve long-standing issues in the manufacturing sector. indu4.0 plans to propose multiple solutions to the problems just mentioned:

  1. By joining the platform economy, indu4.0 will provide purchasers and suppliers with quick and precise results based on a sophisticated filtering system to find qualified partners.

  2. The use of blockchain technology will help to make payments more secure. This will be possible through INDU, the project's native cryptocurrency.

  3. The introduction of NFT security (non-fungible token) will allow safer and more secure transmission of documents. This technology has clear benefits on the IP (intellectual property) matter thanks to the NFT proof of ownership system.

  4. Virtual trade fairs in the metaverse will help clients to access events from anywhere. Moreover, it will be possible to participate in the presentation of new machines and products in a 3D exhibition space. These events will improve the efficiency of participants through travel and transportation independencies.

Striving to Achieve a Sustainable Competitive Advantage

As it prepares to enter a crowded market, indu4.0 plans to build a sustainable and solid competitive advantage. Tech-savvy users are always looking for new and improved ways to do things and are willing to pay for convenience.

The company plans to use this to its advantage by offering a better user experience than its competitors. In addition, it intends to offer competitive prices and loyalty programs to keep users returning.

indu4.0 can potentially disrupt the global economy by providing a more efficient way for buyers and suppliers to connect. The team has extensive experience in the industrial sector, which is evident by the combination of features in high demand in the industry. The project’s innovative marketplace and enhanced filter function, combined with the application of new technology, allow the manufacturing industry to enjoy new opportunities.

The project’s ultimate purpose is to provide an efficient and convenient way for buyers and suppliers to connect.

Putting the Team's Experience to Good Use

indu4.0 is entering the market with a new approach derived from its founders' experience. The team comprises individuals with vast knowledge of the manufacturing industry. This priceless aspect provides them with a unique insight into clients' needs.

Christian Dillier and Andreas Ott, two co-founders of the project, are industrial veterans. They are experienced entrepreneurs with an extensive network within the manufacturing industry.

Additionally, Kay Baur is a highly experienced IT professional responsible for developing the Indu4.0 platform. The team also employs Max Schaumburg, a crypto expert who worked in creating and marketing cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, Jan Baur acts as a business innovation consultant with experience in technology consulting and content creation. Last but not least, Rui Meireles serves as a financial advisor with extensive experience in the banking sector.

With this team of specialists, indu4.0 is ready to tackle global economic issues and simplify clients' lives.

About indu4.0

indu4.0, the first digital platform for the industrial business, plans to change everything in the sector.

Specifically, it aims to solve some of the most pressing problems plaguing the industry for years. With a new approach, indu4.0 promises to bring the manufacturing industry into the digital world.

The manufacturing industry is vital to the global economy, but digitalization has lagged. This has resulted in inefficiencies and a lack of transparency, costing the industry billions of dollars. In this context, indu4.0 expects to unleash the market's true potential through blockchain technology.

indu4.0 shared detailed information about its plan to succeed on its website. Furthermore, the project's social media pages below are a good way to keep in touch with the team's latest updates.

Twitter | Medium | Instagram | Telegram

CONTACT: Christian Dillier CEO token (at) indu40.io


