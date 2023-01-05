U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Global Market Report 2022: Use Of IPSCs In Regenerative Medicine Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process, By Workflow (Cell Culture), By Product, By Application (Regenerative Medicine), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global induced pluripotent stem cells production market size is estimated to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increase in demand for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) in comparison to Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs) has offered a significant drive to the market.

Advantages such as no stem cell-related ethical issues, personalized treatment, and flexibility during cell-based research have created a favorable scenario for market growth. In addition, the prevalence of chronic disorders is also driving the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cells production market, as conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and many more can be treated by utilizing iPSCs-mediated therapy. For example, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 537 million people are already living with diabetes in 2021.

The rising research activities during COVID-19 pandemic have positively impacted the market. The pandemic fueled research in many fields as the SARS CoV-2 infection resulted in many diseases in the patients. For instance, in April 2021, researchers from USA stated that up to 25% of COVID-19 patients suffered cardiac dysfunction. Through their research article, they demonstrated the pathogenesis via exposure of iPSCs-derived cardiac cells to SARS CoV-2, and similar alterations were confirmed from human autopsy specimens of the patients. Such insights allow the use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) as drug or therapy development platforms and their utilization in the management of the long-term effects of COVID-19.

Induced pluripotent stem cells are cells that are derived from adult somatic cells and then further reprogrammed to obtain the pluripotency as that of ESCs. These iPSCs are proving to be an ethically uncomplicated alternative for research that involves ESCs. The derivation of the ESCs is associated with the destruction of an embryo at the blastocyte stage, which has led to a maximum number of ethical debates. However, induced pluripotent stem cells have solved the ethical issue over the destruction of human embryos in research by involving only the genetic reprogramming of somatic cells.

This has propelled the market growth and resulted in numerous applications including drug discovery, disease modeling, toxicology testing, and many others.

For instance, in August 2021, Fate Therapeutics announced the treatment of the first patient with FT819 during clinical trials. FT819 is an engineered CAR-T cell therapy that is derived from iPSCs.

Also, the rising focus of the research community on exploring applications of induced pluripotent stem cells in regenerative medicine due to their unique characteristics such as differential potential, self-renewable, immunomodulatory properties, and others; is set to drive the market expansion.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Report Highlights

  • By process, the manual iPSCs production process held the highest market share in 2021. The multiple stages involved during the manufacturing process and key companies providing the expertise for induced pluripotent stem cell production attributes to the growth

  • By workflow, in 2021, the cell culture was the highest revenue-generating segment. As cell culture is a pivotal step in the production process and the associated costs during numerous steps drive the market growth of this segment

  • By product, the consumables & kits segment held the largest market in 2021. The continuous use of these iPSCs products during various applications such as toxicology testing is propelling the segment's growth

  • By application, drug development and discovery dominated the induced pluripotent stem cells production marketspace in 2021. The prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the increase in innovative drug platforms for development & discovery by utilizing iPSCs as diseased models

  • By end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies generated the highest revenue in the marketplace during 2021. The rising number of strategic initiatives, new product launches, and robust iPSCs product pipeline is attributing to the generation of revenue

  • North America region contributes to the largest share in 2021 for iPSCs production marketplace. The key factors driving the revenue growth are the developed healthcare infrastructure, the prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of strategic business models and funds by supportive government

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increase In Demand For IPSCs Over Embryonic Stem Cells

  • Rise In The Integration Of Automation In Ipsc Production

  • Expanding Exploitation Of Ipscs In Research

Market Restraints

  • Lack Of Standardized & Regulated Delivery Of Stem Cells Therapy

  • Scalable Manufacturing Of Ipscs

Market Opportunities

  • Robust Pipeline For IPSCs

  • Use Of IPSCs In Regenerative Medicine

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

200

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1367.6 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$2800 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (Ipscs) Production Market: Process Business Analysis

Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (Ipscs) Production Market: Workflow Business Analysis

Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (Ipscs) Production Market: Product Business Analysis

Chapter 7 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (Ipscs) Production Market: Application Business Analysis

Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (Ipscs) Production Market: End-User Business Analysis

Chapter 9 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (Ipscs) Production Market: Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Lonza

  • Axol Biosciences Ltd.

  • Evotec Se

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Reprocells Inc.

  • Fate Therapeutics.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Stemcellsfactory Iii

  • Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

  • Applied Stemcells Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyzl0b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


