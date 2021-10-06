U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.50
    -19.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,061.00
    -122.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,582.25
    -73.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.30
    -13.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6030
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,300.00
    +2,188.32 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,261.98
    +44.61 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.40
    -305.72 (-1.10%)
     

INDUS Announces Upsize and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, today announced the upsize and pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $66.00 per share. The underwriters also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 shares of common stock from INDUS at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The newly issued shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on October 6, 2021, on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “INDT”, and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

INDUS intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to finance its acquisition and development pipeline and for other corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan and Baird are acting as bookrunners and BTIG, BMO Capital Markets and JMP Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Citigroup, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; by telephone at 800-831-9146; by email at prospectus@citi.com; or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 43 buildings totaling approximately 5.3 million square feet (including 33 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.9 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,100 acres of undeveloped land.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, including relating to the completion of the proposed offering on the date and terms described, if at all, and INDUS’s intended use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering, are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but the events described in these statements are not guaranteed to occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section in INDUS’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 18, 2021, and INDUS’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021. INDUS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo
Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
(212) 218-7914
apizzo@indusrt.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Why Square Stock Shot Higher by More Than 4% Today

    Popular fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) was a hit with investors Tuesday, rising to close 4.3% higher. In terms of the latter, Piper Sandler found that Square's Cash App is the No. 2 mobile payment app in terms of popularity in the demographic, behind PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) widely adopted Venmo.

  • Markets Rise, But 1 Stock Is Standing Out After-Hours Tuesday

    Wall Street has been on edge for quite a while, with the stock market getting off to a volatile start to the month after a substantial decline in September. Army personnel will be able to use Gotham's data integration, correlation, fusion, and analytic capabilities to fight and defend against emerging threats.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.