Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Indus Gas (LON:INDI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Indus Gas is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$55m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Indus Gas has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Indus Gas' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Indus Gas has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Indus Gas' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Indus Gas' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.1% from 6.8% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Indus Gas. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 49% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Like most companies, Indus Gas does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

