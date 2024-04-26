INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) most popular amongst individual investors who own 60% of the shares, institutions hold 33%

Key Insights

Significant control over INDUS Holding by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 40% ownership

Institutional ownership in INDUS Holding is 33%

A look at the shareholders of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 60% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 33% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about INDUS Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About INDUS Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in INDUS Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at INDUS Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in INDUS Holding. Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt Des öffentlichen Rechts, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. Hans Selzer is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and Protector Forsikring ASA, Asset Management Arm holds about 4.9% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of INDUS Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in INDUS Holding AG. As individuals, the insiders collectively own €35m worth of the €680m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 60% stake in INDUS Holding, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand INDUS Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with INDUS Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

