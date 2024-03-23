INDUS Holding's (ETR:INH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of May to €1.20. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which is above the industry average.

INDUS Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, INDUS Holding's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.8% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, INDUS Holding's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. While EPS growth is quite low, INDUS Holding has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for INDUS Holding that investors should take into consideration. Is INDUS Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

