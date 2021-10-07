Industrial Adhesives Market Will Grow by USD 16.98 | Featuring 3M Co., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Among Key Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial adhesives market size is expected to grow by USD 16.98 billion between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Adhesives Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover More Insightful Information with Our FREE Report Sample Download PDF Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives and rise in demand for lightweight and low carbon emission vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, rise in price of industrial adhesives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Adhesives Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Technology

End-user

Geography

Unlock information on upcoming factors impacting segmental growth. Download a Free Sample Here

Industrial Adhesives Market 2021-2025 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial adhesives market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing requirement for packaged food and beverage as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial adhesives market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Adhesives Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial Adhesives Market. with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Industrial Adhesives Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Industrial Adhesives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial adhesives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial adhesives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial adhesives market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Electronic Adhesives Market - Global electronic adhesives market is segmented by product (electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and others), material (silicon adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and others), application (surface mounting, conformal coating, wire tacking, and potting and encapsulation), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market - Global adhesives and sealants market is segmented by type (water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactive), application (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., and Solvay SA. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-adhesives-market-will-grow-by-usd-16-98--featuring-3m-co-arkema-sa-ashland-global-holdings-inc-among-key-players--technavio-301394561.html

SOURCE Technavio