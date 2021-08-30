U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.50
    +26.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,447.32
    -8.48 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,278.39
    +148.89 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.36
    -5.79 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    +0.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,265.39
    -581.74 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.25
    +12.38 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Industrial Agitator Market ($2.63Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·8 min read

The Industrial Agitator Market Growth impelled by increasing need for efficient wastewater treatment, surge in number of SMEs and technological advancements in industrial agitators.

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Agitators Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Industrial Agitators Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Power Rating, Mounting Type, Mixing Type, End-Use Industry, and Geography,” the Industrial Agitator Market is projected to reach US$ 2,638.6 million by 2028 from US$ 1,920.8 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Industrial Agitators Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Dynamix Agitators Inc.; EKATO Holding GmbH; Mixer Direct, Inc.; Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.; Silverson Machines, Inc.; SPX FLOW, Inc.; Statiflo Group; Sulzer Ltd; TACMINA CORPORATION; and Xylem Inc. are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global Industrial Agitators market and its ecosystem.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Industrial Agitator Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005699/

In October 2020, the broader scope of supply has provided higher energy savings from Alfa Laval pumps and agitators, greater water savings from Alfa Laval Unique Mixproof valves and agitators, and a smaller footprint due to the compact equipment size as well as efficiency.

The industrial agitator market is widely used in food and beverages, paint, and coatings, chemical, mineral, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, paper & pulp, water & wastewater, power plants, and petrochemicals. The purpose of agitators is for mixing liquids, solids, slurries, pastes, mixing liquids & gases, and mixing solids & gases. The paint and coatings industry are used in building and construction industry, where they are used to protect the structures from external damage. Further, based on observation, around 55% of the coatings produced globally are used to decorate and protect new construction and to maintain existing structures, such as residential homes & apartments, public buildings, and factories. Other than building and construction industry, the use for industrial agitator in paint and coatings industry is also for automotive & transportation and wood industries. In chemical industry, the agitators are required in various stages for production of polymers, fertilizers & pesticides, chemical intermediates, lubricants, chemical coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Similarly, in mineral industry, the demand for efficient mixing and stirring systems in the mineral processing industry is growing at an impressive rate. Hence, for meeting the mixing requirements of this industry, agitator manufacturers are supplying the custom and high-quality industrial agitator market. Some of the major applications of agitators in this industry include solvent extraction, pressure hydrometallurgical processes, crystallizers, and atmospheric leach applications, among others. Therefore, with having wide range applications, the opportunities for industrial agitator manufacturers are also growing.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Industrial Agitator Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005699/

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the world adversely and its impacts are still prevailing in various countries across the world. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the industrial agitator market was observing considerable growth in many regions; however, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to significant decline in adoption of industrial agitator market. Owing to various containment measures such as lockdowns, business shutdown, and travel restrictions, the production and supply chain of industrial agitator market was impacted negatively leading to decline in production. Since various countries strictly implemented containment measures to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases, trading activities were majorly affected, which further impacted the manufacturing of industrial agitator market negatively from the supply side till 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, paint & coatings and cosmetics businesses were hampered drastically. However, since many trade operations have started picking pace from the last quarter of 2020, market players were expecting some growth in the demand for industrial agitator market from the end users. The global industrial agitator market is anticipated to recover the lack of demand in the coming months and the subsequent years.

The technological advancements in industrial agitator market refers to faster mixing, automated customized benefits, device flexibility, and robust structure are propelling the need for upgrading the existing agitators for gaining an efficient mixing process. Such as, Pfaudler UK Ltd. offers sustained innovations with superior industrial mixing technologies in industrial agitator market. The company designs and manufactures mixing systems for various applications, including liquid-liquid (miscible/immiscible), solid-liquid, gas-liquid, solid-liquid-gas, and high viscosity blending. Similarly, the UTG Mixing Group offers advanced innovative industrial agitator market for multiple applications such as chemicals & polymers, food & beverage, minerals & metals, green energy, wastewater treatment, and paper & pulp, among others. Further, INOXMIM GRUP, S.L. offers blender agitator with advanced industrial features. The blender agitator is a special machine designed for mixing solids and liquids. It is used to blend large amounts of solid food into a base liquid. This type agitator is ideal for preparation of pickles, juices made from concentrate, syrups, smoothies, energy drinks, milk made from powder, and adding additives, thickeners & bentonites. Therefore, with new advancements in agitators, the demand for industrial agitator market is significantly increasing.

Order a Copy of Industrial Agitator Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005699/

Industrial Agitators market: Mounting Type Overview
Based on mounting type, the industrial agitator market is segmented into top-mounted, bottom-mounted, and side-mounted. The mounting configuration of industrial agitator market depends on the requirements of end-use industries such as chemical, paper & pulp, ethanol & biofuels, water & wastewater, food & beverages, energy & power, and various other general process industries. The modularity of industrial agitator market helps in achieving easy installation, maintenance, and optimum design requirements and hence, results in high quality and improved performance.




Browse Related Reports:
Side Entry Industrial Agitator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Types (Paddle Agitator, Turbine Agitator, Magnetic Agitator, Other); Application (Chemical Water and Wastewater, Minerals Processing, Food and Beverage, Pharm/BioPharm, Energy and Environment, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/side-entry-industrial-agitator-market

Platelet Agitator Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product ( Conventional agitators, Agitators with Incubation ); Technology ( Circular Agitators, Linear Agitators ); Design ( Bench Top, Floor-Standing Platelet Agitators ); End User ( Hospitals, Blood Collection Centers, Others ) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/platelet-agitator-market

Industrial Portable Agitator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Entry, Side Entry, Bottom Entry); End User (Chemical, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Oil, Gas and Petrochemical, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/industrial-portable-agitator-market

Membranes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material (Polymeric, Ceramic, Others); Technology (RO, UF, MF, NF, Others); Application (Water and wastewater treatment, Industrial Processing) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/membranes-market

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Equipment Type (Disinfection Equipment, Sludge Treatment Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Biological Equipment, and Others); Component (Motors & Generators, Drives, Pumps, Softstarters, Valves, Filters & Clarifiers, and Others); End-User (Industrial and Municipal) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/wastewater-treatment-equipment-market

Wastewater Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Treatment Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane, Micro-Filtration (MF) Membrane, Ultra-Filtration (UF) Membrane, Nano-Filtration (NF) Membrane, Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR), Chlorination, and Activated Sludge); Treatment Process (Biological, Chemical, Bio-Solids, and Others); End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Government) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/wastewater-treatment-market

Secondary Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Activated Sludge, Sludge Treatment, Others); Application (Municipal, Industrial) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/secondary-water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market

Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides and Disinfectants, Coagulants and Flocculants, Chelating Agents, Anti-Foaming agents, Others); End-Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Mining, Power, Pulp and Paper, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/waste-water-treatment-market




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/industrial-agitators-market

Connect With Us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners
RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/


Recommended Stories

  • Uber prices soar as ride-hailing app struggles to hire new drivers

    The price of Uber rides has spiked as the taxi-hailing app struggles to match soaring demand with a supply of drivers.

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • Oil Prices Fall/Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett turns 91, but isn’t slowing down anytime soon

    Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Warren Buffett’s 91st Birthday, his possible replacement as CEO for Berkshire after he decides to step down, and some of Buffett’s most notable achievements in his life that have helped to differentiate his legacy from other CEOs.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • These Millennials Are Dumping Their Jobs to Plot New Careers

    Many young professionals, burned out from remote work and equipped with some savings, are quitting their jobs with no firm Plan B, taking a break to network and change course.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 30th, 2021

    Following a mixed week for Bitcoin and the broader market last week, a Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support a breakout start to the week.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Rolls-Royce investor Causeway Capital calls for board refresh - Financial Times

    The California-based investment group is Rolls-Royce's second-largest shareholder with an about 7% stake, behind Capital Research Global Investors which owns about 9%, as per Refinitiv data. Causeway Capital could not be immediately reached by Reuters for a comment. "We regularly review the effectiveness, composition and skillset of our Board, using independent advice and benchmarking," a spokesperson for Rolls-Royce told Reuters.