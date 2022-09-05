U.S. markets closed

Industrial Agitator Market to Gain Value of US$ 25.21 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Assessment

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The industrial agitator market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031, rise in the product demand from chemical sector is anticipated to fuel the growth in the industrial agitator market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global industrial agitator market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 25.21 Bn by the end of 2031, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This suggests that the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

The TMR study offers a panoramic view of the global industrial agitator market. Hence, readers gain access to the growth drivers, restraints, and recent developments in the market. Moreover, the global industrial agitators market 2022 study by TMR enlightens readers on different types of agitators, applications of agitators, and emerging trends in the market.

Players operating in the industrial agitator market are focusing on the use of organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to stay competitive. Moreover, several enterprises are seen investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop environment-friendly products. These efforts are also helping companies in the expansion of their product portfolios. Such factors, in turn, are expected to drive the growth in the global industrial agitator market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7421

Industrial Agitator Market: Key Findings

  • Industrial agitators find application in a wide range of end-use industries including the food and beverages, water and wastewater treatment, oil, gas and petrochemical, chemical, and pharmaceutical industry. Of them, the manufacturers of industrial agitators are projected to attract notable business opportunities from the chemical end-use industry segment during the forecast period owing to an increase in the use of customized agitators in the sector. Moreover, agitator in chemical industry is being utilized for reaction, suspension, dispersion, and mixing of raw materials. Hence, the expansion of the chemical industry is expected to drive the sales growth in the industrial agitator market during the forecast period.

  • Agitators are utilized with equipment needed for pre-treatment of industrial as well as municipal water filtration. Organizations operating in the water and wastewater treatment sector require highly dependable, efficient, and durable agitators. Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the demand for wastewater treatment services across many developed and developing nations globally. This factor is resulting into a rise in sales of water treatment solution equipment, which in turn, is expected to create notable business opportunities for industrial agitator manufacturers in the years ahead.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=7421

Industrial Agitator Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in the product demand from the chemical sector is likely to boost the market growth in the years ahead

  • Rise in the demand for customized agitators is expected to fuel the expansion in the market

  • Surge in need for flow maximization and energy efficiency are prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the industrial agitator market in the near future

Industrial Agitator Market: Competition Landscape

  • The industrial agitator market is anticipated to observe profitable prospects in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to many factors including a surge in the product penetration and increase in industrialization in the region

  • The North America market is expected to gain profitable prospects in the near future owing to a rise in the adoption of next-gen technologies and rapid expansion of the paper & pulp and chemical industries in the region

Industrial Agitator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Ekato Group

  • Sulzer Ltd

  • Xylem, Inc.

  • Tacmina Corporation

  • Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

  • Dynamix Agitators Inc.

  • Mixel Agitators

  • SPX FLOW, Inc.

  • Silverson Machines Ltd.

  • Fluid Kotthoff GmbH

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=7421

Industrial Agitator Market Segmentation

  • Product Type

    • Top-Mounted Vertical/ Top-Entry

    • Side Entry/ Side-Mounted Horizontal

    • Static Mixer

    • Bottom Entry

    • Portable

  • End-use Industry

    • Water and Wastewater Treatment

    • Food and Beverage

    • Chemical

    • Oil, Gas and Petrochemical

    • Pharmaceutical

    • Others

  • Distribution Channel

    • Direct

    • Indirect

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Factory Automation Research Reports

Silos Market- Silos Market is expected to reach US$ 252.8 Mn by the end of 2031

Industrial Fasteners Market- Industrial Fasteners Market is expected to reach value of US$ 131.56 Billion by the end of 2031

Industrial Camera Market- Industrial Camera Market is expected to reach US$ 21.5 billion by the end of 2031

Industrial Floor Mats Market- Industrial Floor Mats Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031

Lithium-ion Battery Market- Lithium-ion Battery Market is expected to reach value of US$ 57.9 billion by the end of 2031

Screw Pumps Market- Screw Pumps Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 4.43 Bn by the end of 2031

Medical Refrigeration Market- Medical Refrigeration Market is expected to reach US$ 6.10 Billion by the end of 2031

Hygienic Diaphragm Valves in Biopharma Market- Hygienic Diaphragm Valves in Biopharma Market to reach value of US$ 408.8 Mn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


