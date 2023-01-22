Industrial Asset Management Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2029 at a 12.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Asset Management Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Asset Type, and End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report titled provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial asset management market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2029. The global industrial asset management market is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



The growth of this market is attributed to the benefits of cloud-based industrial asset management solutions and the rising need for the real-time monitoring of industrial assets. In addition, the integration of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and 5G technologies and the growing adoption of industrial asset management solutions in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.





Segment Analysis

The automation assets segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for efficient inventory tracking, better accountability, and preventing theft and misuse of IT assets; and a surge in demand to reduce maintenance costs and ease the burden of audits.

The cloud-based deployment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to reduce IT infrastructure costs, the benefits offered by cloud-based IAM solutions & services such as better accessibility, reduced IT costs, and automatic updates, and efforts by leading IAM players to launch cloud-based asset monitoring services for industrial plants.

The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to pharmaceutical companies' increasing need to monitor purchase orders (PO) & requisitions, handle tickets, optimize equipment maintenance, gain real-time visibility into assets' operation, and ensure FDA compliance for drug development.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the industrial asset management market. This region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to a large number of industrial manufacturing industries operating in Asia-Pacific and the surge in demand for cost-effective IAM solutions.

Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, asset type, deployment mode, and end-use industry?

What is the historical market for industrial asset management across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial asset management market?

Who are the major players in the global industrial asset management market, and what market share do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what market share do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global industrial asset management market?

What are the different strategies adopted by major players in the global industrial asset management market?

What are the geographical trends in high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global industrial asset management market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report:

Industrial asset management Market, by Offering

Solutions

Predictive Maintenance Solutions

Asset Lifecycle Management Solutions

Inventory Management Solutions

Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Other Industrial Asset Management Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Industrial asset management Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Industrial asset management Market, by Asset Type

Automation Assets

Conventional Assets

Industrial asset management Market, by End-use Industry

Energy & Power

Automotive Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & Semiconductors

Chemicals

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverage

Metal & Mining

Medical Devices

Biotechnology

Other Industries

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Benefits of Cloud-based Industrial Asset Management Solutions

Rising Need for the Real-time Monitoring of Industrial Assets

Market Restraints

Concerns Regarding Data Security & Confidentiality

Market Opportunities

Integration of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and 5G Technologies

Growing Adoption of Industrial Asset Management Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Market Challenges

Lack of Infrastructure & IT Capabilities

Trends

Increasing Integration of Predictive Analytics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Asset Management Market



5. Market Insights



6. Global Industrial Asset Management Market, by Offering



7. Global Industrial Asset Management Market, by Deployment Mode



8. Global Industrial Asset Management Market, by Asset Type



9. Global Industrial Asset Management Market, by End User



10. Industrial Asset Management Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland)

General Electric (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

SKF Group (Sweden)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

