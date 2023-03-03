Industrial automation control market size to grow by USD 39.34 billion from 2022 to 2027: Increasing focus on smart factories to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial automation control market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.34 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 44% of the market's growth. Though the increasing focus on smart factories is notably driving the industrial automation control market growth, factors such as the lack of effective interoperability may challenge the market growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Industrial Automation Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Industrial automation control market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing focus on smart factories is driving the industrial automation and control systems market growth.

The advent of smart factories has fueled digital transformation.

In a smart factory, all devices are interlinked over a communication network, and the data from these devices can be used for learning and adapting to the demands of customers.

IoT can increase efficiency and enhance the value provided by manufacturers to customers.

Factors such as ongoing technological advances, increasing complexity in supply chains, growing competition, organizational realignments, and rising investments by end-user industries are driving the adoption of smart factories globally.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of effective interoperability may challenge the industrial automation control market growth.

If an interface does support the latest industrial automation control systems, end-users face interoperability issues.

Integrating industrial automation control systems becomes complex in industries such as oil and gas, power, chemicals and petrochemicals, and water and wastewater.

Modern industrial systems and facilities are becoming more complex due to the deployment of multiple devices and systems with diverse configurations.

Therefore, integrating different systems is a challenge to end-users in terms of compatibility and interoperability.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Industrial automation control market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (sensors, drives, DCS, SCADA, and PLC), and end-user (process industry and discrete industry).

The sensors segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. It is important to monitor and maintain process variables at proper levels. This can be achieved with the help of sensors. Sensors are used in industrial process applications for measuring, monitoring, testing, scaling, and automation. The increasing use of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has resulted in new growth opportunities for industrial wireless sensors. Thus, the sensor segment will witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global industrial automation control market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial automation control market.

APAC is projected to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region will be led by countries such as China, Japan, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia. The expansion of operations into APAC has increased the pressure on regional food and beverage companies to provide high-quality products. Hence, they are focusing on food safety and inspection systems. The growth of the food and beverage industry in the region will attract major companies to APAC. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Industrial automation control market – Leading trends influencing the market

Virtualization of automation control systems is a key trend in the industrial automation control market.

With the help of virtual machines, different operating systems can be used on top of a primary operating system.

Integrating different industrial automation systems on a single physical server reduces the overall cost of servers.

Virtualization can be applied to different communication layers in industrial premises, such as server, storage, desktop, file, and network.

Moreover, the increasing awareness about virtual software and the flexibility achieved by using automation are expected to increase the demand for virtualization in the industrial automation market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this industrial automation control market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial automation control market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial automation control market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial automation control market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation control market vendors

Related Reports:

The industrial display market size is expected to increase by USD 3.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers industrial display market segmentation by type (panel mount monitors, open frame displays, rugged displays, marine displays, and other types) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is projected to grow by USD 41.56 billion with a CAGR of 17.44% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the industrial and commercial LED lighting market segmentation by product type (LED lamps and LED fixtures) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

