Industrial automation control market size to grow by USD 39.34 billion, Vendors to develop new products to compete in the market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial automation control market is fragmented and has well-established international and regional vendors. Vendors are developing new products to cater to the requirements of end-users. They are also customizing PLCs as per end-user requirements and focusing on building open software platforms to avoid interoperability issues. Such factors will help the vendors to survive the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2023-2027

The industrial automation control market size is forecasted to grow by USD 39.34 billion. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request the latest PDF sample report

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Scope

The industrial automation control market report covers the following areas:

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF Sample Now

What are the key data covered in the industrial automation control market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial automation control market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the industrial automation control market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industrial automation control market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation control market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports

Industrial display market by type and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers segmentation by type (panel mount monitors, open frame displays, rugged displays, marine displays, and other types) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for vendors. The panel mount monitors segment is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Industrial and commercial LED lighting market by product type and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product type (LED lamps and LED fixtures) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 29% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The market share growth by the LED lamps segment will be significant.

Industrial Automation Control Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

184

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 39.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.63

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global industrial automation control market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 DCS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 SCADA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 PLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 12.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

  • 12.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 General Electric Co.

  • 12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.12 Keyence India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.13 OMRON Corp.

  • 12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 12.15 Schneider Electric SE

  • 12.16 Siemens AG

  • 12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2023-2027
Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-automation-control-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-39-34-billion-vendors-to-develop-new-products-to-compete-in-the-market---technavio-301694393.html

SOURCE Technavio

