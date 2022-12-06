Industrial automation control market size to grow by USD 39.34 billion, Vendors to develop new products to compete in the market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial automation control market is fragmented and has well-established international and regional vendors. Vendors are developing new products to cater to the requirements of end-users. They are also customizing PLCs as per end-user requirements and focusing on building open software platforms to avoid interoperability issues. Such factors will help the vendors to survive the competition in the market during the forecast period.
The industrial automation control market size is forecasted to grow by USD 39.34 billion. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Scope
The industrial automation control market report covers the following areas:
Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Product
End-user
Geography
Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the industrial automation control market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial automation control market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the industrial automation control market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industrial automation control market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation control market vendors
Industrial Automation Control Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
184
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 39.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.63
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global industrial automation control market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 DCS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 SCADA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 PLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ABB Ltd.
12.4 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG
12.5 Eaton Corp. Plc
12.6 Emerson Electric Co.
12.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG
12.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
12.9 General Electric Co.
12.10 Hitachi Ltd.
12.11 Honeywell International Inc.
12.12 Keyence India Pvt. Ltd.
12.13 OMRON Corp.
12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.
12.15 Schneider Electric SE
12.16 Siemens AG
12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
