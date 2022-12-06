Industrial automation control market size to grow by USD 39.34 billion, Vendors to develop new products to compete in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial automation control market is fragmented and has well-established international and regional vendors. Vendors are developing new products to cater to the requirements of end-users. They are also customizing PLCs as per end-user requirements and focusing on building open software platforms to avoid interoperability issues. Such factors will help the vendors to survive the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2023-2027

The industrial automation control market size is forecasted to grow by USD 39.34 billion. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Scope

The industrial automation control market report covers the following areas:

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the industrial automation control market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial automation control market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial automation control market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial automation control market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation control market vendors

Industrial Automation Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial automation control market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 DCS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 SCADA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 PLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

12.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

12.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

12.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

12.9 General Electric Co.

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

12.12 Keyence India Pvt. Ltd.

12.13 OMRON Corp.

12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

12.16 Siemens AG

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

