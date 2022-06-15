U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 pushed companies to innovate their work processes. Manufacturers across the world are adopting automation technologies such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning and using them to cut costs during this economic turmoil and provide faster services to customers. This will boost the growth of the Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry. In a situation wherein countries had imposed strict lockdowns, the life sciences industry was fighting against the pandemic due to the increasing demand for drugs and devices for the treatment of COVID-19. Moreover, the continuous spread of the several variants of COVID-19 is also leading to the increasing demand for drugs and vaccines against COVID-19, which will drive the growth of the industrial automation market in life sciences industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Immediate access to statistics with complete source information including background details. Relevant data available at a click

The Industrial Automation Market Value in Life Sciences Industry is set to grow by USD 2.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional Analysis & Forecasts:

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key markets for industrial automation in life sciences industry in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapidly increasing number of patients in North America is one of the prime drivers for the growing adoption of automation in a bid to de-stress the entire infrastructure of the life sciences industry over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:

The market is segmented by product (DCS, SCADA, PLC, and MES). The industrial automation market in life sciences industry share growth by the DCS will be significant during the forecast period. The primary factor prompting the increasing use of distributed control systems (DCS) for effective process control is the stringent regulations governing the life sciences industry. As the adoption of technology is growing in the global life sciences industry, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, the development and integration of new systems and API products call for the effective deployment of DCS.

The Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry Covers the Following Areas:

Industrial Automation Market Sizing in Life Sciences Industry
Industrial Automation Market Forecast in Life Sciences Industry
Industrial Automation Market Analysis in Life Sciences Industry

Key Market Driver & Challenge:

  • One of the key factors driving the industrial automation market in life sciences industry growth is the improved quality of product and service in life sciences. As industrial automation eliminates issues emanating from human error and fatigue to improve product and service qualities, it is witnessing increased adoption in the life sciences industry. Machines are error-free; unlike people, they do not lose focus or become emotional and tired and provide consistent levels of accuracy and quality outputs. Often, automation augments the capability of industry personnel to provide quality products and services. Automation frees up human resources, enabling them to focus on highly skilled tasks that give due cognizance to their clinical prowess and expertise. This resulted in the quality care of patients and added focus on them. Industrial automation also helps in establishing standardization of care for patients, which eventually increases the percentage of predictable outcomes when compared to service by people. Automation will easily detect and promptly rectify any deviation by a patient from the care plan. As such, industrial automation will significantly enhance the quality of services offered by the life sciences industry.

  • Infrastructural and integration issues is one of the key challenges hindering the industrial automation market in life sciences industry growth.

Companies Mentioned:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Parker-Hannifin Corp.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Related Reports:

Automated Liquid Handlers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automated liquid handlers market share is projected to increase to USD 242.84 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 5.95%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automated microscopy market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 1.08 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 8.87%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • SCADA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PLC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MES - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-automation-market-in-life-sciences-industry-by-product-and-geography---forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025-301567381.html

SOURCE Technavio

