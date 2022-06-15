NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 pushed companies to innovate their work processes. Manufacturers across the world are adopting automation technologies such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning and using them to cut costs during this economic turmoil and provide faster services to customers. This will boost the growth of the Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry. In a situation wherein countries had imposed strict lockdowns, the life sciences industry was fighting against the pandemic due to the increasing demand for drugs and devices for the treatment of COVID-19. Moreover, the continuous spread of the several variants of COVID-19 is also leading to the increasing demand for drugs and vaccines against COVID-19, which will drive the growth of the industrial automation market in life sciences industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Industrial Automation Market Value in Life Sciences Industry is set to grow by USD 2.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Regional Analysis & Forecasts:

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key markets for industrial automation in life sciences industry in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapidly increasing number of patients in North America is one of the prime drivers for the growing adoption of automation in a bid to de-stress the entire infrastructure of the life sciences industry over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:

The market is segmented by product (DCS, SCADA, PLC, and MES). The industrial automation market in life sciences industry share growth by the DCS will be significant during the forecast period. The primary factor prompting the increasing use of distributed control systems (DCS) for effective process control is the stringent regulations governing the life sciences industry. As the adoption of technology is growing in the global life sciences industry, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, the development and integration of new systems and API products call for the effective deployment of DCS.

The Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry Covers the Following Areas:

Industrial Automation Market Sizing in Life Sciences Industry

Industrial Automation Market Forecast in Life Sciences Industry

Industrial Automation Market Analysis in Life Sciences Industry

Key Market Driver & Challenge:

One of the key factors driving the industrial automation market in life sciences industry growth is the improved quality of product and service in life sciences. As industrial automation eliminates issues emanating from human error and fatigue to improve product and service qualities, it is witnessing increased adoption in the life sciences industry. Machines are error-free; unlike people, they do not lose focus or become emotional and tired and provide consistent levels of accuracy and quality outputs. Often, automation augments the capability of industry personnel to provide quality products and services. Automation frees up human resources, enabling them to focus on highly skilled tasks that give due cognizance to their clinical prowess and expertise. This resulted in the quality care of patients and added focus on them. Industrial automation also helps in establishing standardization of care for patients, which eventually increases the percentage of predictable outcomes when compared to service by people. Automation will easily detect and promptly rectify any deviation by a patient from the care plan. As such, industrial automation will significantly enhance the quality of services offered by the life sciences industry.

Infrastructural and integration issues is one of the key challenges hindering the industrial automation market in life sciences industry growth.

Companies Mentioned:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

