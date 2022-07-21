Industrial Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 60.15 bn at an Accelerating CAGR of 6.93% - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Industrial Automation Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global industrial automation market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market. This analysis report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Japan emerging as the key revenue-generating economies during the forecast period. The strong industrial base and increasing investments in the power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries will fuel the industrial automation market growth. In terms of products, the SCADA segment held the largest industrial automation market share in 2020. The segment's growth will be attributed to the easy access to real-time data enabled by SCADA systems. This enhances the data-driven decision-making capabilities of plant operators, businesses, or governments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Automation Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Automation Market Vendor Analysis

The industrial automation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The industrial automation market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial automation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Industrial Automation Companies are:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers intuitive human system interface solutions for the process automation industry such as AC 800 M, AC 500 PLC, and AC700F.

Dassault Systemes SE: The company offers designing automation and embedded control systems.

Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers industrial automation and controls solutions such as programmable automation controllers, control software, and automation software.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG: The company offers field instruments designed to control automation processes such as product finder, liquid analysis, and pressure measurement.

General Electric Co.: The company offers automation and control services for power plants.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers industrial automation and control solutions.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Automation Market Dynamics

Changing market dynamics acts as a key catalyst for industrial automation market growth.

Factors such as the fluctuating global prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of skilled workers have directly affected the overall OPEX and profitability of manufacturing companies while impacting manufacturing processes.

As a result, the adoption of industrial automation has become significant for industry operators to sustain themselves in the global market. The use of industrial automation has further aided in minimizing the overall staff requirement per plant, thereby maintaining the overall OPEX under control.

Furthermore, the shortage of skilled labor and rising labor costs have influenced the demand for industrial automation and robotics systems to improve productivity and minimize the overall OPEX.

Technical challenges are likely to emerge as a hindrance to market growth.

Manufacturers and system integrators are facing design challenges in factory automation, with the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices.

Although all these levels in Industry 4.0 have their set of designing challenges, the challenges related to control level designing are extremely complex.

In addition, continuous product development and the introduction of advanced machinery due to Industry 4.0 have further complicated the challenges related to industrial automation design, especially in factory automation and smart factories.

Furthermore, the fast-changing nature of the automation solutions industry affects the investment scenario and increases the CAPEX for industrial operators.

Industrial Automation Market FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Industrial Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 60.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 SCADA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 PLC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Dassault Systemes SE

11.5 Emerson Electric Co.

11.6 Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

11.7 General Electric Co.

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

11.9 Schneider Electric SE

11.10 Siemens AG

11.11 WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

