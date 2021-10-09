U.S. markets closed

Industrial Automation Market to Witness USD 648.69 Mn Growth in Food Safety and Inspection Sector | APAC to Offer Maximum Growth Opportunities | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Industrial Automation Market In Food Safety And Inspection offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial automation market in food safety and inspection is set to grow by USD 648.69 million between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 5%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as significant cost savings in operations due to process control and growing benefits of inspecting bulk foods in-line will drive the growth of the Industrial Automation Market In Food Safety And Inspection during 2021-2025. However, volatility in prices of raw materials might hamper market growth.

Regulations pertaining to food safety are expected to offer several opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, issues with electrical noise are huge challenges in front of the industry.

Company Profiles

The report on the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection provides complete insights on key vendors including Advantech Co. Ltd., Clarke Solutions LLC, Cognex Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inspection Systems Pty Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Peco InspX, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into machine vision systems, X-ray inspection systems, metal detection systems, and checkweighing systems. The market growth in the machine vision systems segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Industrial Mixers Market - Global industrial mixers market is segmented by end-user (chemical, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Industrial Automation Control Market - Global industrial automation control market is segmented by product (sensors, drives, DCS, SCADA, and PLC), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Industrial Automation Market In Food Safety And Inspection Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 648.69 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.91

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advantech Co. Ltd., Clarke Solutions LLC, Cognex Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inspection Systems Pty Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Peco InspX, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

