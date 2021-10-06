U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

Industrial Automation Services Market Size to Grow by USD 45.32 bn| Market Share, Trends, Major Players| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial automation services market is set to grow by USD 45.32 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during this period. The market is driven by the growing need for the main automation contractors and the increasing focus on predictive maintenance. However, factors such as interoperability issues and growing cybersecurity concerns will challenge growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Automation Services Market by Service, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Automation Services Market by Service, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Download Our Free Sample Report

Industrial Automation Services Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for industrial automation services from discrete industries in 2020. The increasing adoption of automation across the automotive, packaging, and electronics and semiconductor industries is driving the demand for industrial automation services in the segment. The market growth in the discrete industries segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

Industrial Automation Services Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the automotive industry and the rising adoption of SaaS among end-users are driving the growth of the industrial automation services market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial automation services in the region.

Check out our latest Industrial Automation Market Report and Prioritize your Marketing Spend and Maximize ROI at the earliest!

Companies Covered:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • FANUC Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:
Global Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market - Global industrial planetary gearbox market is segmented by end-user (discrete industry and process industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Automation Control Market - Global industrial automation control market is segmented by product (sensors, drives, DCS, SCADA, and PLC), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Automation Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 15%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 45.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.03

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, the US, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-automation-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-45-32-bn-market-share-trends-major-players-technavio-301393348.html

SOURCE Technavio

