U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9920
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,968.75
    -1,310.89 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +14.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Industrial Autonomous Vehicle Provider Cyngn and Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity Announce Partnership

·3 min read

<p>The partnership marks a new standard of autonomous vehicle cybersecurity. </p>

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn, the industrial autonomous vehicle technology developer, today announced a partnership with Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity, the leading automotive cyber security provider. The partnership will ensure the continued protection and security of Cyngn's autonomous vehicle deployments.

"Arilou has a decade of experience in researching and developing cyber-security solutions dedicated to the automotive environment. They are experts in embedded, mission-critical cyber security, and are experienced at developing reliable, high-end, defensive cyber security solutions for even the most complicated of systems," said Cyngn's CEO Lior Tal. "By partnering with Arilou, Cyngn adds vehicle network level cybersecurity to DriveMod, our modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software, which is part of the Enterprise Autonomy Suite."

"We are very excited about being able to offer our insight and expertise to this emerging market," said Arilou CEO Ziv Levi. "Thanks to Cyngn, autonomous vehicle deployments will become increasingly common across industrial use cases. Through this partnership, Cyngn now sets the highest standard of automotive security for fleets across material handling, logistics, mining, and construction."

The industrial automation market is expected to climb to $306.2 billion by 2027. As more autonomous vehicles start to be deployed across more environments, the need for end-to-end security only increases. With Arilou's technology, Cyngn's autonomous vehicles can identify communication anomalies and react. For example, if an AV begins to receive commands that are not congruent with typical operational expectations, the system can flag the unexpected commands and initiate fail-safe modes like stopping the vehicle immediately. Moreover, Arilou will constantly monitor Cyngn's more than 40 autonomous vehicle subsystems to ensure no malicious actors are attempting to access the system.

In most cases, Arilou's cybersecurity solutions will work invisibly, maximizing the uptime of these industrial autonomous vehicle fleets.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is a Silicon Valley venture-backed industrial autonomous vehicle company that counts some of the world's leading mobility institutions among its partners, including Nerospec, Symboticware, Formel D, First Transit, and Airbiquity. Cyngn's flagship innovation is DriveMod, an autonomous driving solution that can be flexibly deployed on multiple vehicle types across multiple industrial environments. The company has been operating autonomous vehicles in production environments since 2017. In August, the organization filed confidentially for an Initial Public Offering.

About Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity

Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity, part of NNG Group, is a pioneer of CAN-bus (Sentinel-CAN) and automotive Ethernet (Sentinel-ETH) cybersecurity. An independent and trusted security partner, Arilou believes in an automotive future secured against cyber-attack.

In addition to Secure Boot solutions and its award-winning, UMTRI-tested Sentinel-CAN software intrusion detection and prevention system, Arilou provides ISO/SAE 21434 Compliance and Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) services.

Contacts:
Luke Renner
Director of Marketing
marketing@cyngn.com
(650) 924-5905

Related Images

image1.png

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-autonomous-vehicle-provider-cyngn-and-arilou-automotive-cybersecurity-announce-partnership-301366675.html

SOURCE Cyngn, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited This Morning

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had dipped 2% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT Tuesday, possibly in response to an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend. In that report, the paper described rising opposition to the semiconductor giant acquiring its British peer, Arm Holdings, from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y) in a deal valued at $40 billion. As The Telegraph reports, an ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission examination of Nvidia's deal to acquire Arm has already attracted support from corporate giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Samsung, which worry that a combined Nvidia and Arm would dominate the supply of data-center chip designs.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.

  • New Apple Watch With Larger Screen Suffers Production Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s upcoming smartwatch is suffering production snags as manufacturers adjust to a new design, likely leading to supply constraints or shipment delays, according to a person familiar with the situation. The device is expected to have a larger screen, alongside a faster processor, Bloomberg has reported. The upgrade has brought manufacturing challenges, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the situation isn’t public. The company is expected to un

  • Apple Plans to Add Satellite Features to iPhones for Emergencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s push to bring satellite capabilities to the iPhone will be focused on emergency situations, allowing users to send texts to first responders and report crashes in areas without cellular coverage. The company is developing at least two related emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, aiming to release them in future iPhones, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.Apple has been working on satellite technology for years, with a team explor

  • Technical Analyst Expects Bitcoin Bull Market Will Peak In October, Predicts Altcoins Will Triple If BTC Hits $100K

    What Happened: Kevin Wadsworth, technical analyst and co-founder of Northstar & Badcharts, has predicted this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market will reach its peak in October. In an interview with Kitco News on Monday, Wadsworth said he believes that the crypto bull market will likely conclude before the end of the year. “All the crypto charts I've been drawing and looking at vary a little bit in timing between the third week of September and some of them perhaps into mid-October or even late Oc

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2021

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • Non-fungible tokens: What are NFTs and why are they creating such a stir?

    When an NFT is bought, the person purchasing receives a certificate secured in blockchain technology, which makes them the owner of that specific digital asset.

  • Banxa Announces New Product Features, New Coins, and New US/EU Payment Methods

    BANXA Holdings Inc (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's fastest-growing, public payment service provider (PSP) for the digital assets industry, is pleased to announce a host of new product upgrades to help customers and partners access cryptocurrency simply and efficiently.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 31st, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. A move back through to $0.28 levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Apple, Google App Stores Face Major Challenge Over Payments In South Korea

    Legislators in South Korea have approved a bill that would require Apple and Google to open their app stores to alternative payment systems.

  • S.Korea's parliament passes bill to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases. It is the first such curb by a major economy on the likes of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, which face global criticism for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%. "We'll reflect on how to comply with this law while maintaining a model that supports a high-quality operating system and app store, and we will share more in the coming weeks," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

  • China limits children to 3 hours of online gaming a week

    China is banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, the harshest restriction so far on the game industry as Chinese regulators continue cracking down on the technology sector. Minors in China can only play games between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and on public holidays starting Sept. 1, according to a notice from the National Press and Publication Administration. The new regulation affects some of China’s largest technology companies, including gaming giant Tencent, whose Honor of Kings online multiplayer game is hugely popular globally, as well as gaming company NetEase.

  • Windows 11 will be available on October 5th

    Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th for new and upgrading users.

  • Amazon’s Labor Day Apple deals: 5 deep discounts you won’t believe

    Deep discounts on Apple devices have been popping up with increasing frequency lately at Amazon. Today, however, there are so many awesome Labor Day Apple deals at the nation’s top online retailer. In fact, we almost don’t know where to start! A few best-selling examples include AirPods for $119, AirPods Pro for $189.99 (lowest price … The post Amazon’s Labor Day Apple deals: 5 deep discounts you won’t believe appeared first on BGR.

  • What is a platform, and what should one do? The answer could determine the future of Apple and the rest of Big Tech

    Computing platforms were created by tech behemoths to dominate the e-commerce and advertising worlds. And they have, but that has created, in turn, antitrust headaches. In addition to the South Korean vote, members of the U.S. Senate are attempting to rein in the powers of Google and Apple's app stores.

  • Apple and Google’s App Store Payment Dominance Is Threatened by World-First Law in South Korea

    A new law in Korea puts an end to the tech giants' total control over how apps on their platforms sell digital goods.

  • Google, Apple Forced to Open App Store Pay Systems in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea became the first country to force Apple and Google to open up their app stores to other payment systems, setting a potentially radical precedent for their lucrative operations everywhere from India to the U.S.The National Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that will ban app store operators from forcing developers to use their online payment systems and instead allow users to pay through a variety of methods. The bill will become law as soon as it’s signed by President Moon

  • South Korea passes ‘Anti-Google law’ bill to curb Google, Apple in-app payment commission

    After a number of delays, South Korea’s National Assembly today voted to approve the passage of its “Anti-Google law.” Nicknamed after the search giant but more wide-ranging, the law will prevent Google and Apple from forcing developers to use their in-app billing systems when building apps for their two market-dominating app stores. This is the first time globally that a government has intervened to prevent Google and Apple from imposing their own payment rails on in-app purchases.