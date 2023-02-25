Industrial bakery processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,315.12 million from 2022 to 2027; Introduction of new products to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial bakery processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3315.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (bakery processing industry and food service industry), product (ovens and proofers, mixers and blenders, sheeters and molders, dividers and rounders, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the bakery processing industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the introduction of new food products due to changing consumer demands and the increasing complexity of the production of food products.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global industrial bakery processing equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial bakery processing equipment market.

North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing overall production of processed bakery products and investments in multinational bakery manufacturers across North America.

Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rise in demand for frozen bakery products.

The demand for frozen food products such as frozen bread, frozen cake and pastries, frozen pizza crust, waffles, donuts, and cookies is increasing among consumers.

Changes in lifestyles and dietary habits of consumers drive the demand.

Frozen food retains freshness and quality, which is increasing their preference among consumers who look for nutritious and appealing products with long shelf lives.

The demand for ready-to-bake and ready-to-thaw frozen bakery products is also increasing among consumers

All these factors will drive the growth of the global industrial bakery processing market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of new products is a key trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on new product launches to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Vendors are also making strategic alliances with other players or acquiring smaller players to expand their presence and gain access to new products.

Such developments among vendors will positively influence the growth of the global industrial bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The existing market for used and refurbished equipment is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

Small-scale food manufacturers have limited capital, and hence, prefer used or refurbished equipment.

Used and refurbished food processing equipment are widely available in the market at comparatively lesser prices than new products.

This is discouraging small-scale users from purchasing new products, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this industrial bakery processing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial bakery processing equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial bakery processing equipment market vendors

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3315.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.6 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ali Group Srl, Allied Bakery Equipment and Machine Co. Inc., ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Buhler AG, Colom Bakery Equipment SL, Erika record LLC, FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Global Bakery Solutions Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Industrial Bakery Line Srl, John Bean Technologies Corp., Koenig Maschinen GmbH, Markel Corp., Peerless Food Equipment, Rademaker BV, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Middleby Corp., and Wilkinson Baking Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

