Industrial bakery processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,315.12 million from 2022 to 2027; Introduction of new products to be a leading trend - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial bakery processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3315.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (bakery processing industry and food service industry), product (ovens and proofers, mixers and blenders, sheeters and molders, dividers and rounders, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the bakery processing industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the introduction of new food products due to changing consumer demands and the increasing complexity of the production of food products.

Get a detailed analysis of the market behavior across all segments – Buy the report

Geography Overview
By geography, the global industrial bakery processing equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial bakery processing equipment market.

  • North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing overall production of processed bakery products and investments in multinational bakery manufacturers across North America.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise - Download a Sample Report

Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the rise in demand for frozen bakery products.

  • The demand for frozen food products such as frozen bread, frozen cake and pastries, frozen pizza crust, waffles, donuts, and cookies is increasing among consumers.

  • Changes in lifestyles and dietary habits of consumers drive the demand.

  • Frozen food retains freshness and quality, which is increasing their preference among consumers who look for nutritious and appealing products with long shelf lives.

  • The demand for ready-to-bake and ready-to-thaw frozen bakery products is also increasing among consumers

  • All these factors will drive the growth of the global industrial bakery processing market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The introduction of new products is a key trend in the market.

  • Vendors in the market are focusing on new product launches to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

  • Vendors are also making strategic alliances with other players or acquiring smaller players to expand their presence and gain access to new products.

  • Such developments among vendors will positively influence the growth of the global industrial bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The existing market for used and refurbished equipment is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

  • Small-scale food manufacturers have limited capital, and hence, prefer used or refurbished equipment.

  • Used and refurbished food processing equipment are widely available in the market at comparatively lesser prices than new products.

  • This is discouraging small-scale users from purchasing new products, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this industrial bakery processing equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the industrial bakery processing equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial bakery processing equipment market vendors

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3315.12 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.6

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Italy, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ali Group Srl, Allied Bakery Equipment and Machine Co. Inc., ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Buhler AG, Colom Bakery Equipment SL, Erika record LLC, FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Global Bakery Solutions Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Industrial Bakery Line Srl, John Bean Technologies Corp., Koenig Maschinen GmbH, Markel Corp., Peerless Food Equipment, Rademaker BV, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Middleby Corp., and Wilkinson Baking Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global industrial bakery processing equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Bakery processing industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Foodservice industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Ovens and proofers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Mixers and blenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Sheeters and molders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Dividers and rounders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Allied Bakery Equipment and Machine Co. Inc.

  • 12.4 ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Buhler AG

  • 12.6 Erika record LLC

  • 12.7 FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.8 GEA Group AG

  • 12.9 Gemini Bakery Equipment Co.

  • 12.10 Global Bakery Solutions Ltd.

  • 12.11 Heat and Control Inc.

  • 12.12 Industrial Bakery Line Srl

  • 12.13 John Bean Technologies Corp.

  • 12.14 Koenig Maschinen GmbH

  • 12.15 Markel Corp.

  • 12.16 Schenck Process Holding GmbH

  • 12.17 The Middleby Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027
Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-bakery-processing-equipment-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-3-315-12-million-from-2022-to-2027-introduction-of-new-products-to-be-a-leading-trend---technavio-301754400.html

SOURCE Technavio

